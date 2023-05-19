With her amazing performances in her films, Alaya F is a young and talented actress who is constantly embarking on a new journey in her career. While the actress was in film city for the shoot of a reality show, she happened to meet the Calm Down star REMA.

Alaya F met REMA outside her vanity van and her excitement was clearly visible. As she met the Nigerian singer both were seen having fun chit-chat together. While the actress wore a black top with pink cargo pants, REMA was seen wearing a funky black attire with his shades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobbed by the crowd, Alaya F and REMA both were seen clicking pictures together. As seeing both artists together was one moment that is indeed bliss, it also makes us think what if they come together for a music video or something?

Check out Alaya F and REMA’s meeting in Film City here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Apart from this, the actresst was widely appreciated for her performance in her last releases, Jawaani Jaaneman, ‘Freddy’, and ‘U-Turn’. Moreover, her upcoming line-up consists of interesting films like SRI and a few unannounced ones.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Confesses Being Heartbroken & Shattered After Ram Gopal Varma Offered Him To Play Supporting A Role In Satya, Says: “He Lied To Me…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News