Good Newwz PIL Verdict: Karnataka Court Adjourns Hearing Against Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer

It was all ‘Good Newwz’ for Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh as their movie received rave reviews from critics as well as cine goers upon its release. The box office numbers of Day 1 have been good too. However, things took a toll when A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Karnataka Court seeking the movie’s stay for screening. Here’s all the update you need to know on it.

It all started when a Mysuru man, Mir Sameem Raza, President of a Mysuru-based NGO called Yes Trust, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka court seeking its stay. The PIL states that the movie misdirects people and will dwindle their trusts on private IVF centres, and its functioning.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the vacation division bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit yesterday adjourned the hearing of PIL. The concerned bench directed that the regular bench will be hearing the matter post the vacation, which means so far there’s nothing to worry about. Another ‘Good Newwz’, indeed!

Meanwhile, the filed petition stated, “The movie is about two childless couples, who come for IVF treatment, and the sperms get exchanged. This is bound to create a lot of confusion and uncertainty about the credibility of IVF treatment itself. As childless couples are already under immense social and psychological pressure, this may further cause emotional disturbance for them.”

Furthermore, it is being mentioned that the Akshay Kumar starrer endorses the particular IVF centre, showcased in the film. “The lead actors of this film are endorsing that this type of mix-up does not happen at Indira IVF Center, which creates doubts in the minds of people about the credibility of other IVF treatment centres across India. The petitioner has absolutely no reservation for somebody making an effort to increase the credibility of Indira IVF but not at the cost of the others in the field. This is the wrong type of product placement,” further adds the petition.

