Darbar: A R Murugadoss Unveils New Motion Poster From Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller & It Looks Intriguing

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss who has been busy with promotions of his action-thriller Darbar starring the legendary actor Rajinikanth had a special surprise in store for cine-goers ahead of the film’s release. The filmmaker who shares a whopping 4.93 million followers on Twitter took to his account to share a new motion poster.

Murugadoss along with the motion poster tweeted: Here is a surprise, special motion poster for you guys…

Talking about the motion poster, the 39-second video looks intriguing. The motion poster starts with a clay version of a family having fun followed by a policeman at his duty on one (good) side. Whereas, on the other (bad) side one gets to see violence and crime at its peak. The video ends with the figure of Rajinikanth emerging in between balancing both sides at the same time with a caption that reads: “When terror moves in he comes out.”

The Rajinikanth starrer will hit big screens tomorrow world wide.

The film has Nayanthara as the leading lady. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty plays the lead antagonist. The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu along with others in key roles.

The action-thriller is been bankrolled under Lyca productions.

Darbar will hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

