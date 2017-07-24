Munna Michael Makes It To The Top 10 Opening Weekend Grossers Of 2017

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tiger Shroff and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer Munna Michael has made it to the list of the top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of 2017!

The film which opened to poor reviews did not witness a good occupancy on day one, which was reflected in its box office figures. Munna Michael dipped a little on its second day only to go up on its first Sunday.

Here are the figures of its first three days at the box office:

Friday – 6.65 crores

Saturday – 6.15 crores

Sunday – 9.02 crores*

Total: 22 crores*

The film’s opening weekend collection has made it enter the list of the top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of 2017. Munna Michael has replaced Naam Shabana, which was occupying the 10th position with an opening weekend collection of 18.76 crores. With 22 crores* Munna Michael stands below Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which had collected 28.05 crores on its opening weekend.

The film, directed by Sabbir Khan, deals with the story of Munna (Tiger Shroff), an adopted child, who grows up nurturing the dream of becoming a dancer, his inspiration being Michael Jackson. In Delhi, Munna meets Mahinder fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a gangster, and real estate mafia. Mahinder requests Munna to teach him dancing in 30 days so that he can impress his lady love, Dolly (Nidhhi Agerwal), a bar dancer. Meanwhile, Munna also develops a liking for Dolly and understands that she likes him too. Suddenly Mahinder’s brother tries to molest Dolly and she runs away. Munna stops Mahinder from killing his brother and promises him that he’ll bring back Dolly very soon.

Tiger Shroff’s previous films Baaghi, Heropanti and A Flying Jatt had collected 76 crores, 55 crores and 38.10 crores at the box office respectively in their lifetime. Will Munna Michael be able to surpass the lifetime performances of these films? Let’s wait and see how it performs during its first week.