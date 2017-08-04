Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Director: Imtiaz Ali

What’s Good: Shah Rukh Khan proving why he can do anything, Anushka Sharma at her beautiful best, Imtiaz Ali’s magical touch, Pritam & Irshad Kamil’s brilliance.

What’s Bad: Rushed second half, Thanda climax.

Loo Break: Few in second half.

Watch or Not?: Absolutely! Overall this film is something shouldn’t be missed especially by people who digest romantic dramas well.

Story of Jab Harry Met Sejal is not as complex as we have seen in previous films of Imtiaz Ali. “A tour guide who is lost” this is the plot Imtiaz tried to explore and define love in a new way. Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) is a tour guide in Holland who is looking for something he has lost. The philosophical twist to this is, he doesn’t knows what he has lost. Then enters our breezy, always saying what’s in her heart Sejal Zaveri (Anushka Sharma).

She was a part of the group Harry tour guided and misses her flight way back to India to find her lost ring. This is her engagement ring she lost and her fiance is pissed about it. At first it will seem stupid, as who misses their flight to find a ring? But as the story develops you’ll ask yourself, “Emotions samajte ho? Emotions?”.

The first half of Jab Harry Met Sejal will blow the feelings of your heart like a breath of fresh air. Amongst the fun and games of finding the ring, Imtiaz smoothly develops a dark and unilluminated track for Harry’s story. This will raise many questions in you and you’ll wait for the second half. Imtiaz has no need to prove he’s the master of this genre. Watch the movie to know if he has done the justice to a superb base that he sets in first half.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Review: Script Analysis

Jab Harry Met Sejal has its moments; thanks to Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma they make you live those moments in the most passionate way possible. It has a lot of similarities to Imtiaz Ali’s previous films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, Tamasha. In fact, some scenes will take you back to those films.

By the way, Anushka also gets to relive the evergreen ‘Palat’ moment with Shah Rukh Khan. It’s the second half where things fall down the cliff. Not saying it ruined the experience, but with such first half, anyone will expect an extraordinary second half. Imtiaz tries to rush and hence the climax just doesn’t click. Everything has been performed brilliantly but you leave the theater with a feeling of incompleteness. Still, if you see the movie as an overall package, it’s a treat for every cinema lover.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Review: Star Performance

Shah Rukh Khan nails it and proves why no one else could’ve played Harinder Singh Nehra better than him. This is the film you’ll get to see the vintage Shah Rukh Khan. Comedy, romance, drama – he perfects each department. Imtiaz Ali, always, makes you fall in love with his characters and Harry is one of them. King of romance? Yes! SRK proves why he is labeled as one.

Anushka Sharma has looked at her beautiful best in this film. No matter what she says, you can’t just get your eyes off her. She has excelled with her Gujarati accent. Still, in the end, I feel her characters was a bit stereotyped, no matter what justification anyone has. You’ll enter the cinema hall with your heart but come out losing it to Harry and Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Review: Direction, Music

Years down from now, people will look out at Imtiaz Ali’s films and remember his greatness of narrating stories in a way you can never forget. He says he still does not get the meaning of love but there’s no other than him who can define what love is. He has done his job brilliantly barring few loopholes in the script. I just wish, the second half could’ve lived up the hopes first half set.

Music director, Pritam, is the silent hero of this film. The way songs are binded with the story only tells what this man is able to pull off. Makers have not revealed a lot in the promo, even the entire music album was released yesterday holding some very good songs for your surprise. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the songs are life of this film.

Jab Harry Met Sejal Review: The Last Word

Jab Harry Met Sejal is a film where I wanted to give out few spoilers so you should read and go watch the film. But, I can’t. Take this as a sign and don’t miss this beautiful journey of life with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Three & a half stars!

Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on 4th August, 2017.

