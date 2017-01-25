Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)
Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy
Director: Sanjay Gupta
What’s Good: Hrithik Roshan and Ronit Roy are the two best things in Kaabil.
What’s Bad: Missing realism in the story and its cold approach hamper this film.
Loo Break: Yes! Probably during Mon Amour.
Watch or Not?: Kaabil is not a must-watch. Hrithik fans will certainly enjoy it for his talented act but overall for thriller fans, there are too many loopholes to catch.
Rohan Bhatnager (Hrithik Roshan) is a visually impaired voice over artist who meets Supriya (Yami Gautam), a visually impaired musician through a matchmaker. The duo hit it off and soon fall in love. Just when they think ‘two negatives are becoming positive’, a disturbing event shakes them up.
Supriya gets raped by Amit Shelar (Rohit Roy), MLA Madhavrao Shelar’s (Ronit Roy) younger brother and his friend. After filing an FIR and police turning a blind eye to this case, Rohan takes it upon himself to get justice for the heinous crime committed against his wife.
Will Rohan be able to blindfold the system and take revenge?
Kaabil Review: Script Analysis
Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil is an ambitious film that revolves around the gripping tale of a blind protagonist seeking revenge against those in power. While it seems impressive on paper, there is a lot of detailing and realism that the film lacks. The plot has been hinged through fragile threads and hence as a viewer, you will be easily spotting the loopholes here.
First half of the film takes off slightly hurried with a meet-cute of the lead pair. The love story is almost a fast forward version because, Gupta wants to rush towards the thrilling bits. Happiness is short-lived for Rohan and Su and after the disastrous crime, the real deal takes off.
For starters, I have a problem with how casually the post-rape scene is handled between the couple. Rohan leaving his shaken wife alone at home to finish off his dubbing deadline is quite unbelievable. Also, the conclusion to Su’s character is another weak link here. Filmmakers must stay away from showing such consequences considering how it implies at the victim being an inferior person.
Coming to the bits of Rohan’s character seeking revenge, there should have been more detailing offered here, well his ‘mind sees all’ but sadly our ‘eyes’ couldn’t see how he plans the show. Also, no timeline is offered for any of the occurrences that take place post the rape. One would have to say that’s crucial in crime thrillers.
Certain dialogues work their way extremely well. Like Rohan’s answer during interrogation about his whereabouts, “Log kya sote waqt gawah rakh ke sote hai”. Also his amazing comeback when Rohit’s character tries to fool him by removing his shoes, so as to mislead his hearing sense and Rohan saying, “Tere socks to mara hua admi bhi sungh leta.”
Overall, if one tries to keep his brain to himself and not question the situations, there is a good chance that the film will keep you hooked about where its headed.
Kaabil Review: Star Performance
Hrithik Roshan’s last film, Mohenjo Daro was a horrific affair. The actor luckily with Kaabil, gives his fans to reinstate their faith in him. He has taken efforts to play a visually impaired person and that’s quite evident here. He excels in the action scenes particularly, where you may truly feel like he is being caught off guard because of his blindness. The actor is known to take up challenging roles and we have to laud him for this brave attempt.
Yami Gautam looks pretty as Supriya. She emotes well in certain scenes and that’s about it. Nothing extraordinary!
Rohit Roy as the baddie does a decent job. It does come across as though he is trying hard to sound sleazy and succeeds in provoking you to hate him.
Ronit Roy is fabulous as Madhavrao Shelar. He picks up a great Maharashtrian accent and his stern dialogue delivery is eerie.
Girish Kulkarni should be Bollywood’s favorite cop. As inspector Nalavade, he does a great job.
Narendra Jha as the officer on case does a good job too.
Kaabil Review: Direction, Music
Sanjay Gupta is obsessed with thrillers and tints. This time the director does not add any green tint to his film but tries to make it a commercial thriller.
One of the major setbacks for Gupta’s film is its locations. While some are digitized versions of real locations, the fake nature of it are a turn off. One of the scenes that has been shot in a mall had a chance to be extremely impactful but is executed in an immature manner.
Also, the whole Tango dance sequence between Hrithik and Yami seems extremely far fetched.
Action sequences are the best directed portions in the film and hence the second half is a much better watch. The climax is well executed and makes a good enough ending to the film.
The music is not so great and Saara Zamaana is the only number that entertains.
Kaabil Review: The Last Word
Kaabil is no where near perfect! Strictly for die-hard Hrithik fans who want to wash off Mohenjo Daro memories. A 2/5 for Kaabil.
Kaabil Trailer
Kaabil releases on 25th Jan, 2017.
