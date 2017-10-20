Golmaal Again Movie Review: Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee.

Director: Rohit Shetty

What’s Good: Johnny Lever’s Bhoola moments, Hilarious first half, return of the Golmaal gang & Sanjay Mishra’s hysterical one-liners.

What’s Bad: It gets a bit artificial in the second half due to the addition of superfluous drama.

Loo Break: Control till the interval, you can relieve yourself in the second half.

Watch or Not?: Absolutely! It’s true to its genre – a horror comedy. There were moments when I wasn’t able to hear the dialogues because the audience was laughing out so loud.

Anna Mathew (Tabu) a librarian living in Ooty, she, by the way, can see and talk to the spirits of people who died living an incomplete life. She takes us to the flashback of Jamnadas Orphanage (Remember Ajay Devgn’s character in Golmaal 1 hinted how he was brought up in this orphanage) and lead us into the lives of Gopal (Ajay Devgn), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman 1 (Kunal Kemmu) and Laxman 2 (Shreyas Talpade).

The story initiates with how they grew up in the orphanage with a girl named Khushi (Parineeti Chopra); who was left at the gate by someone unknown. Amongst all fun and games, there’s a horrific twist of which our Golmaal Gang gets to know about. Rest of the film revolves all around that twists evoking some laugh-out-loud situations and the huge chunk of drama in the second half.

Golmaal Again Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rohit Shetty has always tried experimenting with the script and it works most of the time. Underneath all the colourful & picturesque locations he has assimilated the comic sequences with a scary touch. With the first 3 Golmaal movies, he has proved his worth of handling too many characters in a single scene. With Golmaal Again, too, he doesn’t disappoint.

With the first scene, Rohit makes it clear the film is not just merely a comedy. My only complaint with him his, lack of humour in the second half and missing of a dhamaakedar climax. Written by Rohit’s favourite duo – Sajid & Farhad, Golmaal Again is full of entertaining one-liners (They’re less than Golmaal 3, though).

Golmaal Again Movie Review: Star Performance

Ajay Devgn does well as a he-man who gets cold feet on even hearing about ghosts. Arshad Warsi, again, is in his top form as Madhav. He is becoming the ‘Madhav’ character with every passing Golmaal movie. Tusshar Kapoor as always justifies his unvoiced Lucky character. He speaks through his face which makes him even funnier.

The latest addition of Parineeti Chopra & Tabu never feels they’re new to the film. It feels like they’re with us since the first film. Though I wish Parineeti should’ve been granted a meaty role like Kareena in the previous installments.

Kunal Kemmu has one side-splitting scene which he totally nails it. Shreyas Talpade also contributes to this chain of laughter by his impeccably superb comic timing. Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra are the real winners. Every second with them on the screen never goes without a laugh. How I also wish to see more the madness of Johnny and Sanjay than what they’ve got.

There’s one secret cameo too, watch it know or wait for someone spoiling it. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vrajesh Hirjee, Mukesh Tiwari play their roles as directed without leaving any huge mark.

Golmaal Again Movie Review: Direction, Music

One bow for Shetty for how he has divided many rollicking sequences for everyone in the film. It’s not at all easy to manage so many characters in a single scene but Rohit has now mastered it. He might’ve gone wrong somewhere in moulding the proper story but he never goes wrong with showing what he has prepared.

Music for the film is by Amaal Mallik. The movie starts with the ball of fire title song which sets up the right tempo for the film. Remix of Aate Jaate fills the gap between the scenes. Rest of the songs are just an opportunity to go out and pee or get something to devour.

Golmaal Again Movie Review: The Last Word

Go for it! It’s Diwali and some laughs here and there has never harmed anybody. Keep your expectations limited as Golmaal 3 was on another level. This neither will disappoint you nor will live up to your hopes if they’re sky high.

Three Stars!

Golmaal Again Movie Trailer

Golmaal Again Movie releases on 20th October, 2017.

