Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta

Director: Subhash Kapoor

What’s Good: Jolly LLB’s sharp dialogue and a strong cast is what makes this film a stunner. Not a dull single dull moment here.

What’s Bad: In the second half, the film goes slightly overboard with drama.

Loo Break: Interval is enough.

Watch or Not?: Akshay Kumar fans and Jolly LLB fans both will be satisfied with this film that has a mix of comedy, emotion and some serious commentary on judiciary system.

User Rating:

Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly (Akshay Kumar) is a struggling lawyer who makes his living assisting a big time Lucknow lawyer and also by taking up small cases individually.

His wife, Pushpa (Huma Qureshi) on the other hand, enjoys her drink but is immesely supportive of her husband.

After accidentally messing up with Hina’s (Sayani Gupta) case, Jolly’s conscience takes a beating and he decides to bring her justice.

He is set to fight against established lawyer, Mathur (Annu Kapoor) while Sundar Lal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla) is the judge in charge.

A complicated case that revolves around terrorism, corruption and fake encounters becomes a tough affair for Jolly.

Will he be able to unearth the truth is what is left to see.

Jolly LLB 2 Review: Script Analysis

Subhash Kapoor had taken us by surprise with Jolly LLB. While the first film got immense appreciation, the expectations from this one were sky high.

The sequel promises to be fun affair that gets serious at the right junctures. Dealing with a plot that revolves around terrorism and corruption, there is much fodder for the makers to latch on to for entertainment.

Dialogues are quirky and towards the second half, they even become emotionally hard hitting.

Courtroom scenes are well written, except I found, the whole Manish Malhotra lehenga for the judges daughter part slightly unnecessary.

Also, the transition from Jolly’s small time cases to handling a biggie here is not shown in details. His preparation is kept aside, we seem him romancing to Baawra Mann instead.

The portrayal of Indian judiciary and mainly how things progress in lower courts is quite rightly done here.

Kapoor’s sharp dialogue towards the end on the statistics of pending cases and lawyers in India is appalling.

Kapoor once again succeeds in making a film that hits the right notes with a mix of light moments and hard hitting realism.

Jolly LLB 2 Review: Star Performance

Akshay Kumar is a delight as Jolly. He fits the role perfectly and pulls off the role of transitioning from a schemer to somebody who takes justice seriously is brilliant. He particularly excels in the scenes where he has a face off in court with Annu Kapoor’s character.

Saurabh Shukla is the best thing that happens to this film. His act of judge Sundar Lal Tripathi is beyond compare. With great ease, we see him do goofy things like dance to ‘Gulaabo’, call Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt’a greatest contribution and also resume a court session at 3 Am.

Annu Kapoor too does a decent job as Mathur, a true Lucknowi laywer.

Huma Qureshi is alright in her role of Jolly’s wife, Pushpa.

Sayani Gupta has a power packed cameo. In the two scenes that she performs, she leaves a strong impact.

It’s a delight to see Kumud Mishra in a negative role for a change. Considering the actor that he is, we love him for what he pulls off here too.

Inaamulhaq has a small cameo that turns out to be an interesting twist.

Jolly LLB 2 Review: Direction, Music

Subhash Kapoor handles too many departments for this film such as story, direction and screenplay.

His story is spot on and laden with powerful dialogues. In terms of direction too, Kapoor turns out to be impressive with a local setting that is easy on the eyes. The Kanpur-Lucknow city locations and the courtroom scenes have been well shot. One of the best scenes is when the defense lawyer Mathur and judge Tripathi sit for dharna in the court overnight and everyone at court is seen snoring. That’s one amazing take on Indian judicial system and how it’s usually on snooze fest.

Be it, the bad lighting conditions at a court or a lawyer’s assistant presenting packages to customer saying a Gold package for 50 lacs means a sure shot clean chit from court, are small but powerful scenes that Kapoor cleverly directs.

The only problem is that while introducing humor into this tale, Kapoor’s anchor shifts and one finds him struggling to get to the point. The climax is slightly stretched and especially a forced emotional drama involving Mathur’s character is boring.

Music is good but Go Pagal could have been kept a little shorter. Baawra Mann is a beautiful track but its ill-placement in the plot may irk you.

Jolly LLB 2 Review: The Last Word

Jolly LLB 2 is entertaining as well as hard hitting. Saurabh Shukla is a stunner while Akshay is once again at his best. A 3/5 for this film.

Jolly LLB 2 Trailer

Jolly LLB 2 releases on 10th feb, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Jolly LLB 2.