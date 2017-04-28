Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Star Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Ramya Krishnan, Subbaraju

Director: S S Rajamouli

What’s Good: A powerful story and Rajamouli’s vision to build this magnum opus is laudable. This is a visual spectacle!

What’s Bad: A few over the top action sequences and hamming by supporting cast is annoying.

Loo Break: At your own risk!

Watch or Not?: I’m sure you gonna watch it if you have seen the first one. Baahubali 2 is equally gripping and a must watch for those who saw the first one!

User Rating:

The story takes off exactly from where it ended in the first part. Shiva (Prabhas) has learnt about his heritage and now we are learning the back story of Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas).

Amarendra has been chosen by Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) to become the next King of Mahishmati Kingdom. Before his swearing in ceremony, he is asked to take a tour of the regions under his leadership as a commoner, just to learn in depth about his people. On his tour, Amarendra meets Devasena (Anushka Shetty). She is a fiery princess who knows well when to use her sword. Impressed by her beauty and valor, Baahubali falls in love with her. While he is still in disguise as a commoner, Devasena too starts to harbor feelings for him.

When a proposal is sent by Sivagami for Devsena, the princess who has her head held high, refuses to get wooed by the gold and gifts sent to her. While Baahubali misunderstands the proposal to be for his marriage it actually turns out to be for his brother Bhallaladeva (Rana Daggubati).

Sivagami doesn’t have a liking for Devasena after her arrogant refusal and asks her to be captured and brought to Mahishmati. Baahubali accompanies Devasena and eventually the truth about their love is disclosed in court. In order to honor the vow that Sivagami gave Bhallaladeva for his marriage to Devasena, Baahubali steps down as King and Bhalladeva takes the throne.

After a mythological twist, there’s the biggest mystery of all time to be solved. Why did Katappa kill Baahubali? And why did Sivagami have to give her life, saving Baahubali’s child – Shiva/Mahendra?

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Review: Script Analysis

After the kind of response Baahubali: The Beginning received, I can’t imagine the kind of pressure, the makers had whilst working on this one. So many expectations and theories latched onto one mystery.

The first half of Baahubali takes its own sweet time to establish the history. There’s the love angle between Baahubali and Devasena that takes off in an interesting manner. There’s comic relief in these portions and it’s amazing how the writers have moulded Katappa’s otherwise tough and dutiful character to funny antics here.

Devasena’s character from her younger days clearly justifies her tough status from the first part where, she stands tall against Bhallaladeva in spite of his power. Certain scenes make a solid impact, like the one where Baahubali slashed Sethupathi’s neck in the midst of a court session, saying “Jo Auraton ki izzat pe haath daale, uska haath nai, sar kaatna chahiye”, quite a strong commentary for the times we live in.

Also, its impressive how the writer’s give Devasena’s character the confidence to question and back answer Rajmata Sivagami when she is being served with injustice, such as getting hitched for marriage without her approval.

There are some twists in the first half, that derive inspiration from mythology.

But, what everyone is waiting to watch, ‘Why Katappa Killed Baahubali’, is revealed obviously in the second half. Post-interval, we are back to the present day situation, where Devasena has finally met her son. Second half is gripping with its mix of action and emotion.

Drama being its maintstay, one cannot complain about the tedious nature of its script that shapes up to the whole mystery.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Review: Star Performance

Prabhas is exceptional in this film. Thanks to his amazing screen presence, you rarely look away from him. His transformation from being an assertive leader to a lovestruck Baahubali, to an emotionally hurt one is simply stunning. His layered performance shows how dedicated he has been to this project. Clearly, a career-defining role here.

Anushka Shetty as Devasena looks luminous in her princess avatar. She pulls off the action scenes equally well and has a likable chemistry with Prabhas on-screen.

Sathyaraj does a great job of playing Katappa, the prime character in this film. His comic act in the first half is quite a good break from the drama otherwise.

Rana Daggubati doesn’t get much limelight in this film. Of course, he pulls off his evil act superbly but doesn’t make a lasting impact like Prabhas. In the finale sequence, his action is classic and who can take their eyes off from his chiseled body.

Ramya Krishnan is a stunner as Sivagami. She had impressed us in the first part too and I can’t picture anyone else playing the stern leader.

Tamannah Bhatia is seen in the second half only in a handful of scenes.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Review: Direction, Music

S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus opened to a housefull theater on a Friday and it was a welcome change for me, who is now used to watching first day first shows in empty theaters.

Given the kind of excitement for this film, I was definitely expecting whistles and hooting at Prabhas’ entry scene and that happens. He makes a heroic entry and in that scene itself Rajamouli is gearing us up for a jaw-dropping ride in his mythical land of Mahishmati. Once again, we see the long shots of that beautiful castle made by some VFX experts. If Mahishmati was brilliant, Devasena’s Kingdom of Kunthal is even more beautiful. Rajamouli brings a disneyesque feel to it.

I’d say compared to the action and Roman inspired war sequences in the first part, the sequel has slightly more drama than action.

Nonetheless, the major face off sequence of Prabhas and Rana is simply brilliantly choreographed. It has its typical ‘south’ elements too. I mean who knew Coconut trees could be used to do that! (Watch it to find out!).

This time, Rajamouli moves beyond cliff and waterfalls, there’s a dreamy ship that flies and its almost like Disneyland.

The grandeur of Baahubali 2 is huge and like it was promised, Rajamouli makes it bigger and better. A particular bow-and-arrow sequence between Baahubali and Devasena looks amazingly romantic yet action packed.

MM Kreem’s music I felt takes a backseat in this film. Compared to the first part which had songs that were high on recall value, this one doesn’t do justice.

Sound designing is spot on and hence you truly feel those arrows hitting and every slash of the blade (swords) fiercely.

Baahubali slashing Sethupathi’s head and a pre-interval sequence, where we see the dedication of commoners towards Baahubali are powerful scenes.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Review: The Last Word

Baahubali 2 is as big as the first one, maybe even better. A thoroughly entertaining action drama. Watch it for super amazing Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. A 4/5 for this magnum opus!

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion Trailer

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion releases on 28th Arpil, 2017.

Share with us your experience of watching Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.