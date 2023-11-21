Today was a big day as the episode of Monday Night RAW confirmed that Randy Orton is all set for his big return to WWE. The veteran pro-wrestler was on a break, and he’ll be now returning at Survivor Series: War Games. This confirmation has obviously sent a wave of happiness across Orton’s fandom. Keep reading to know more!

Randy Orton’s absence from WWE

For those who aren’t aware, Orton was declared injured last year following his and Matt Riddle‘s tag team match with Usos to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Since then, a lot has happened, and his team with Riddle (RK-Bro) is no more, as Riddle was released by the company in September this year.

Cody Rhodes makes it official

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes revealed the fifth member of his team, and it’s none other than Randy Orton. Yes, the Apex Predator is making his comeback for a match at Survivor Series: War Games. As soon as Chody made it official, the expression on Jey Uso’s face changed as he was responsible for keeping the veteran out of the game by causing him injury.

Excitement for Randy Orton’s big return

As the Viper will be ending his hiatus and will be seen in action, WWE fans are highly excited. It won’t be a surprise if Survivor Series: War Games records staggering viewership. Speaking about the crowd’s reaction, we’re all set to get one of the biggest pops in the history of WWE.

When is Survivor Series: War Games taking place?

The special event is scheduled to take place on Saturday (25th November) at Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. It will start at 8 p.m. ET, and in the USA, you can watch it on Peacock. Outside the USA, it will be available on the WWE Network. In India, it will stream on Sunday (26th November) at 6 a.m.

Are you excited for Randy Orton’s highly anticipated return at WWE’s Survivor Series: War Games?

