The renowned wrestler, The Great Khali, is one of the most powerful sportsmen in India, with many accolades from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to his credit. Known for his humility and kindness, the WWE legend enjoys celebrity status across the world. Despite his unmissable 7′ 1″ height and towering personality, Khali is known for being grounded, and his ability to take a joke as well as make one has made him an internet favorite personality, who has led a score of meme trends.

The wrestler, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, is married to Harminder Kaur, and it brings us great joy to share that the couple has recently been blessed with their second child, a baby boy. They welcomed their baby girl, Avleen Rana, in 2014.

Recently, we came across a poignant video on Instagram where Khali was seen giving Kangaroo care to his baby boy. The video took the his internet family by surprise, who rushed into the comment section to pour in congratulatory wishes to the WWE Hall of Famer. Scroll below to check out the video!

In the heartwarming video, The Great Khali is seen practicing Kangaroo care with his newborn, exhibiting his never-seen-before softer side as he gently holds the infant in his arms. The precious moment shared between the father and his son portrays the WWE star’s genuine happiness as he carefully pats the baby. The video appears to have been taken in the hospital, as the baby is still under medical care while Khali wears a black mask.

For the untold, The Great Khali tied the knot with his wife Harminder Kaur on February 27, 2002. While it was an arranged marriage orchestrated by their families, their ambition connected them instantly. Their long-lasting nuptials are a testament to their love and respect for each other.

Here’s wishing nothing but the best to Khali and Harminder!

