Expanding the culture and consumption of hard seltzers in the country, Spyk launches India’s first brewed flavoured seltzers with 5.5% alcohol content and an energy quotient of 100 calories packed in both, a can and a pint.

To garner public attention and convey its light-hearted characteristics, the brand also partnered with a wrestler – The Great Khali and a comedian, Rohan Joshi in an interesting series of short films. This amalgamation of bold & tough combined with another fun and bubbly personality thoughtfully indicates towards the characteristics of a hard seltzer. Spyk strategically chose this combination to educate the viewers about the category.

Further deepening this unexplored category and launching the brand countrywide, Vimal Chand, CEO and Co-founder of Spyk said, “The seltzer storm in the West was an inspiration to introduce hard seltzers to the Indian consumers. We’ve curated the perfect alcoholic beverage for modern and health-conscious folks. However, we also identified the gap of education that prevails in the Indian consumer market. To tackle this concern, we’ve chosen to educate our potential consumers with a twist of playfulness in the series of launch films created in collaboration with our creative agencies.” The films will see Khali and Rohan Joshi in never-seen before avatars.

Spyk is currently available in close to 100 stores, hotels and restaurants in Bangalore and Hyderabad, with a plan to expand its footprint in Goa, Mumbai, and the rest of the country.

The films featuring Rohan Joshi and Khali were created in collaboration with the brand’s creative agencies – Django Digital and Schbang.

