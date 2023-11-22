Ever since AEW released CM Punk, there have been crazy rumors in the world of pro wrestling. Being a crowd puller, his name is getting attached to several promotions, but almost everyone is interested to know if he’s returning to WWE, where he enjoyed unparalleled fame. So, is he making a comeback at Survivor Series 2023? Keep reading to know more!

Punk’s disciplinary issues with AEW

For the unversed, back in September 2022, the pro-wrestling superstar found himself in a controversy. Punk got involved in an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, leading to his suspension. Again, this September, he landed in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry, which led him to be released by the company.

CM Punk’s rumored return to WWE

When AEW released CM Punk, rumors about his return to the ex-company flooded the internet. It was quite obvious as Triple H is always ready to do what’s good for the business, and it was expected that he would ignore all controversies related to Punk and sign a contract with him. Unfortunately, fans might not get to see Punk back in WWE’s ring.

CM Punk to make a comeback at Survivor Series 2023?

This year’s Survivor Series is scheduled to take place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, situated northwest of Chicago. As Chicago is also the hometown of CM Punk, it’s obvious that fans would be hoping for him to make a surprise return. However, going by the latest update, WWE is in no mood to sign a deal with him.

As per Fightful’s sources, WWE has stuck to its stance of not inking a deal with CM Punk. No matter how much crowd he attracts, the company is not interested in him. One of the major reasons behind WWE not being interested in him could be Punk’s controversies in AEW, which earned ill fame to Tony Khan-led pro-wrestling promotion.

But who knows, the former champion might just surprise fans with his comeback, as WWE is well known for its shocking returns.

