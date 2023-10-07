CM Punk – born Phillip Brooks, is a world-renowned professional wrestler who was recently fired from the AEW and is currently in the news over a potential WWE return. Punk began his wrestling career in 1999 and was part of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) from 2005 to 2014 and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) from 2021 to 2023.

Reports currently circulating suggest Phillip may make his WWE comeback during the company’s upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois – however, there are no confirmed reports about the same. Having an extensive wrestling career of over 20 years, the wrestler has minted millions, and below are the details we have about it. Read on!

As reported by Sportskeeda, CM Punk has an estimated net worth of around $12 million thanks to his wrestling gigs on WWE and then AEW and a not-so-successful MMA career. As per the website, while in WWE, Phillip Brooks earned $ 1 million in 2011, $1.3 million between 2012-13, and $1.7 million in 2013-14. The report also suggests that if Punk hadn’t quit WWE, he would have earned around $1.3 million to $1.8 million in 2016 and $2 million in 2017. The wrestler made $200K for being the cover star on the WWE 2K13 video game and thousands of dollars more for the ‘Best in The World’ DVD.

CM Punk’s earnings at AEW are still unknown, but those of his time as a MMA fighter have been shared. As per reports, he received $500K for his first appearance in the UFC. Given that his debut resulted in around 125K-225K PPV buys, his MMA takeaway amounted to over a million dollars. The wrestler paid $503.5K for his second outing, along with an additional $500K as an appearance fee and another $ 3,500 as a fight week incentive.

Talking about real estate, CM Punk resides in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood and owns a $4 million home there. As per reports, he purchased the property in December 2021 and paid around $700,000 more than the asking price to get the deed in his name. Besides his LA residence, the now-rumored-to-return WWE wrestler also owns a home in the bustling West Town Chicago, which he purchased in 2010 for a whopping $2.2 million. Reportedly, Phillip Brooks’ suburban home is an elegant and beautiful structure, complete with a theater room and a wine cellar.

Besides wrestling, CM Punk has earned a small amount of his net worth from appearances in movies. His onscreen appearances include the 2019 horror film ‘Girl on the Third Floor’ where he played a former criminal who buys a strange old house in the Chicago suburbs. He also starred in the 2019 horror flick ‘Rabid’ and the 2021 horror thriller ‘Jakob’s Wife.’

CM Punk’s first car – a Chevy Monte Carlo, was auctioned off in July 2015 for charity.

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more about your favorite celebrities and wrestlers.

Must Read: ‘Edge’ Adam Copeland Net Worth: From A $174K Porsche 911 In His Garage To A 4-Acre Property Worth $3 Million In Asheville, The Former WWE-Now AEW Wrestler Is Living Life Comfortably

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News