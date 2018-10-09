VIDEO: Makers Help The Audience Unravel The Mystery With The Legends of Tumbbad

Ahead of the film’s release, Tumbbad has piqued the interest of the audience with the weaving mystery of the gripping story. As the film inches closer to its release, the makers have released a video The Legends of Tumbbad giving an insight into the enigmatic world of Tumbbad.

The short video narrates the story of Hastar preparing the audience for the mythological yet mysterious place called Tumbbad. Explaining the history behind the intriguing tale, the video reveals the backstory to the curse of Hastar.

Tumbbad has been generating immense buzz owing to the gripping teaser and spine-chilling trailer. Even before the release of the film, Tumbbad has been winning hearts and receiving accolades from across quarters.

The film created history by being the first Indian film to open the Venice International Film Critic’s Week and has been garnering rave reviews from critics.

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has become one of the most awaited films of the season.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.