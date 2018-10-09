MeToo India: Here’s The Entire List Of People Who Are Accused Of Sexual Misconduct In Bollywood!

#MeToo India: After a successful #MeToo movement in the West, it is finally happening in India. People are coming out from their shell and speaking out the dark secrets. Right from the Bollywood celebrities to journalists and TV actors; all the exposed names are unbelievable and shocking.

Recently, after Tanushree Dutta made some shocking revelations about Nana Patekar, a lot of women have come forward and bravely told their horrifying stories. Tanushree, who was harassed in the year 2008, has brought up the issue again after going through depression. From Nana Patekar to Vikas Bahl; here’s a list of all the Indian celebs that have been exposed in this #MeToo movement:

Nana Patekar

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, after 10 long years, kind of initiated the #MeToo movement by putting allegations on Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. She said that the director and choreographer Ganesh Acharya deliberately added a dance sequence between Nana and her, so that the former could touch her inappropriately. Just yesterday, Nana came out and said, “What the truth was 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well. My lawyer has advised me not to speak on the matter. Hence, I am silent. Otherwise, I would have no issues talking to the press.” Well, both the parties are taking the legal way now. We can just wait and see!





Vivek Agnihotri

After Nana, Tanushree also accused director Vivek Agnihotri for harassing her on the sets of Chocolate. She said that Vivek had asked her to strip her clothes to give cues to Irrfan in a scene. Soon after this, Vivek too issued a statement where he said that the actress is doing all this just for publicity.

Kailash Kher

A quite shocking name which was brought up by a journalist is Kailash Kher. A journalist said that the singer kept his hands on her thighs. Soon after this journalist, a fan of Kailash too came forward and spoke against him saying she was a huge fan and follower of Kailash Kher during college days and wrote few tweets to him, complimenting the songs. To her shock, the ace singer followed and messaged her on Twitter and also asked for contact number. Rejoiced fan girl, gave her number and conversation started between them. But something unusual happened which exposed singer’s dirty side. She said that Kailash Kher sent flirtatious messages to her, and termed him as a predator and creep. Well, Kailash has apologised for the same but he hasn’t accepted the fact that he did something wrong to either of them.

Rajat Kapoor

Recently, a journalist accused Rajat Kapoor for sexually harassing her, for which he apologised on Twitter. Dil Chahta Hain actor said that all his life he has tried to be a decent man and apologized to the female journalist if ever he slipped through his actions or words. After this, MAMI has also dropped his film which was to be shown in the film festival.

I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt

to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work,

it is to be a good human being.

And I have tried to be that person.

And now, I will try harder. — Rajat Kapoor (@mrrajatkapoor) October 7, 2018

Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba

The co-founders of All India Bakchod Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba have also been targeted during this #MeToo movement. Both of them have also been asked to move out from AIB. Not only this, their first film Chintu Ka Birthday which was supposed to be presented in the MAMI film festival, now it has been dropped and won’t be screened. Also, there association with Hotstar has been terminated.

Vikas Bahl

The Queen director Vikas Bahl was first booked for sexual misconduct in the year 2015 but it soon got supressed. But now all thanks to Tanushree, people are speaking against it. The woman, who had opened up back then in 2015, has finally spoken against the devil again. Not only her, but Nayani Dixit and Kangana Ranaut have also revealed that Vikas harassed them during the shooting of Queen. Now, reports suggest that he won’t be the part of the promotions of his upcoming film Super 30 and also his name in the credit list as the director won’t be rolled in the theatres too.

Alok Nath

Mr Sanskaari was the synonym for Bollywood actor Alok Nath. But this myth has finally broken now. A few hours back, even Alok Nath has been booked under #MeToo movement. Not for harassment but for raping Vinta Nanda 19 years ago. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda shared this spine chilling story on her Facebook feed last night.

His wife was my best friend. We were in and out of each other’s homes, we belonged to the same group of friends, most… Posted by Vinta Nanda on Monday, October 8, 2018

Varun Grover

Writer-lyricist Varun Grover has also been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

Utsav Chakraborty

Utsav, who has been a part of several AIB videos, too have accused by a lot of women for asking them to send sexually explicit pictures.

Chetan Bhagat

Celebrated author Chetan Bhagat was charged by a female journalist for sexual misconduct. Chetan later issued an apology for the same.

Dear All,I would like to make a couple of points about the screenshots that someone has shared just a couple of hours… Posted by Chetan Bhagat on Saturday, October 6, 2018

Ali Zafar

Pakistani actor Ali Zafar was also accused for sexual harassment by singer Meesha Shafi. The allegations made by her went viral on the internet. Soon after this, Ali said that he never misbehaved with her publicly or personally.