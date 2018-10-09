Alok Nath On Vinta Nanda Allegations: I Made Her What She Is!

#MeToo movement initiated by Tanushree Dutta is on the verge of transforming society like never before. Support from netizens and media personalities has assured the victims to speak against sexual harassment or kind of sexual exploitation done to them. Recently, writer and producer, Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath for raping her 19 years ago to which the Sanskari actor replied while talking to a news channel.

In a conversation with news channel ABP News, Alok Nath said that, “Kuch to log kahenge. Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched. We only have to hear to women’s stand because they are considered weak.”

The actor who is known for his Sanskari roles refuted all the allegations and said it is an attempt to harm his reputation by quoting, “People will say anything to spoil the image. Leave my image, whatever has been said, it is absurd.”

As said by Vinta in the Facebook post, Alok too mentioned that Vinta was a good friend of him once and also took credit for making her big. “At one time she used to be such a good friend… today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It is useless to react on the allegations as in today’s world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything.”

Vinta Nanda joined a #MeToo movement by sharing a terrifying post on Facebook last night, in which she shared about horrible experience during shoot of Tara and rape incident.