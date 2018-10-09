Thugs Of Hindostan Making Video: Behind The Scenes Footage Proves Why It’s One Of The Most Expensive Movies Of India!

Superstars, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to stun their fans with Thugs Of Hindostan. This adventure-fantasy movie is said to be the most expensive project of YRF, which is justified by the grandeur seen in the trailer.

As per the trailer, movie traces back to the British era in India and showcases a conflict between Indian Bandits and British East India Company, with a backdrop of sea. As per the makers, the two ships in the movies are significant or integral part, just like Aamir and Amitabh.

Vijay Krishna Acharya who is directing the movie said that he wanted to give an organic and majestic feel to audience by using real ships and props. As per him, shooting in Malta was bit more affordable and easy as it is one of the locations with existing infrastructure for ship building and artificial tanks for submersion.

The developments started on project in 2014 and it took more than one year to building and transportation of ships to the exact location. Over 1000 workers and experts put the efforts in building two ships weighing 2 lakh ton each.

Looking at the efforts and scale of the shoot, Thugs of Hindostan starring two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, along with Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh will set a benchmark in visual extravaganza. The Diwali release is one of the most anticipated movie of all time.