AndhaDhun Box Office Collections Day 4: Passes The Monday Test Like A Boss!

AndhaDhun Box Office Collections Day 4: The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun finally released last Friday and it has been getting amazing response from the audiences. Not only the critics are proud of this film but it has also stole the audiences heart too. The film is easily one of the best performances of Ayushmann’s career by far.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun is the film which the Indian cinema wanted. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in the pivotal roles.

Talking about the box office, it has been doing amazingly well there. The super positive word of mouth has helped the film & how! On its fourth day, AndhaDhun raked in 3.40 crores. The movie till now has collected 18.40 crores. The coming weekdays will definitely play the key role. We can undoubtedly say that it is one the best films of 2018.

The thriller unfolds the story of a blind piano artist and showcases facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

The movie stars Tabu who is seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

This is Radhika Apte’s second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox pictures, the film released on October 5.