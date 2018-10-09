Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar Controversy: Mumbai Police To Record Dutta’s Statement At Her Residence Today

Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar Controversy: Tanushree Dutta paved the way for #MeToo movement, by accusing Nana Patekar for sexually harassing and intimidating on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. She also alleged director Rakesh Sarang and Choreographer Ganesh Acharya for not taking any action against Nana. After an episode of several press conferences and interviews, actress finally filed a complaint in Oshiwara police station.

Now, looking into the complaint, the Mumbai Police has come into action and will visit her home in the evening to record her statement.

Now as tweeted by News18, the team of inspectors from Oshiwara police station will go to Dutta’s house in the evening at 5:30 PM to record her statement, as a part of the procedure.

#BREAKING — Team of @MumbaiPolice from Oshiwara police station will go to Tanushree Dutta’s residence to record her statement at around 5:30 PM. #BollywoodMeToo pic.twitter.com/TOcJwOnY75 — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 9, 2018

It all started when earlier in an interview with Zoom TV, Tanushree Dutta made accusations on Nana Patekar for misbehaving and sexually harassing her while shooting, on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss during 2008. After the incident, she refused and left the sets and then frustrated actor called the workers of his friend’s (Raj Thackeray) political party (Maharastra Navnirman Sena) to intimidate her by attacking car and sets.

She had revealed the entire episode during an interview and also mentioned that she had tried to complain back then but nobody stood up for her. As a result she left the industry and went to USA. Now, after her complaint, the Mumbai Police has come into action and the entire nation is backing her with support. A lot of Bollywood actors also came in support of Tanushree and thus, her complaint fuelled the start of #MeToo movement in Bollywood.