As you may know, the International Emmy Awards honor outstanding television shows from around the world, and their prestigious Best Drama category is among the most competitive. Over the years, only a handful of Indian series have earned nominations in this coveted category. These include Inside Edge Season 1, Sacred Games Season 2, Aarya Season 1, and The Night Manager Season 1.

But do you know which Indian show was the first ever to win an International Emmy? It was Delhi Crime Season 1. Now, with a third season on the horizon, the big question is: Can it make history again and bring home another Emmy for India? Let’s explore the possibilities.

“Delhi Crime” — a seven-part series inspired by a notorious 2012 rape investigation by the Delhi Police that reverberated across India and the world, written and directed by @RichieMehta — will premiere March 22 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/sVdINGQvz5 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 29, 2019

Is a Repeat Win Possible For Delhi Crime?

The first season of Delhi Crime focused on the horrific Delhi gang rape case. Written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series received critical acclaim and holds an impressive 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, Season 2, directed by Tanuj Chopra, explored the chilling crimes of the infamous Kachha Baniyan gang and holds a respectable 82% score. The upcoming third season, also helmed by Tanuj Chopra, is set to tackle the dark underworld of human trafficking.

A rise in crimes in the capital and a squad’s efforts to curb it.

#DelhiCrimeSeason2 arrives on 26th August. pic.twitter.com/Ttm3TxfnEx — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2022

For Delhi Crime Season 3 to replicate its Emmy-winning success, it must shine in three key areas: writing, direction, and performances. Season 1 delivered powerfully on all fronts, but according to Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus, Delhi Crime Season 2, while a solid entry, lacked some of the resonance that distinguished its predecessor.

That said, the core cast remains consistent, so performances are expected to be a strong point once again. If Season 3 manages to elevate the writing and direction to match the benchmark set by Season 1, a repeat win at the International Emmys is certainly within reach. So, yes, while a repeat win is possible, it would also depend on which shows Delhi Crime Season 3 will be competing with.

#HumaQureshi IS THE VILLAIN in #DelhiCrimeSeason3… FIRST LOOK of @humasqureshi as the main antagonist, going head-to-head with @ShefaliShah_ in @NetflixIndia‘s third season of #DelhiCrime… Tanuj Chopra returns to direct the crime thriller series, also starring… pic.twitter.com/TA48eoqChN — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 1, 2025

What Was Delhi Crime Season 1 All About?

Inspired by both real and fictional events, the series follows how a determined cop, Varthika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), races against time to find the perpetrators of a heinous crime that shocked the nation in 2012. It also features Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, and Adil Hussain, among other cast members.

Delhi Crime Season 1 Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict: Turns Second Most-Viewed Original Show Of 2025 In Only 10 Days, Guess Who Rules The Top Spot?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News