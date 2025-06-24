In the lead-up to Prime Day 2025, scheduled for July 12th to 14th, Prime Video has announced a robust slate of 17 highly anticipated Indian and international titles across multiple languages. These include Hindi, Telugu, English, and Korean originals, along with globally loved franchises, all set to drop in the coming weeks.

The celebrations began early with the premiere of The Traitors, a Hindi adaptation of the globally successful reality show format, hosted by Karan Johar. New episodes release every Thursday at 8 PM. On June 24th, fans were treated to Season 4 of the much-loved series Panchayat, which returns with Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the familiar faces of Phulera navigating new hurdles in their signature quirky style.

Regional Gems and Global Blockbusters Lead the Line-Up

The platform also brings fresh regional content to the table. On July 4th, the Telugu satire Uppu Kappurambu will premiere, spotlighting the struggles of a fictional village dealing with a bizarre crisis—a lack of space in its graveyard. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, and Babu Mohan. Earlier on June 20th, the action-thriller Ground Zero, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain, made its streaming debut.

Prime Video is also stepping up its global offerings. Heads of State, an English-language original action-comedy starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba, is set to release on July 2nd. The film follows two world leaders caught in a web of espionage and chaos as they team up with an elite agent to prevent a global disaster.

Adding to the mix is Ballard, a new entry in the Bosch: Legacy universe, arriving on July 9th. The revival continues with Dexter: Resurrection, premiering on July 12th, bringing back the iconic anti-hero with new weekly episodes. Already streaming are two more additions to the international catalog—Deep Cover, an action-comedy featuring Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom, and The Monkey, a horror-comedy led by Theo James.

Fans of Korean drama have reasons to cheer as well. Two of 2025’s biggest K-dramas are part of the line-up. Good Boy, an action-comedy series, is currently airing new episodes every Saturday and Sunday, while Head Over Heels, a romantic fantasy, drops new episodes every Monday and Tuesday.

Prime Video’s multi-genre slate is expected to keep audiences hooked throughout the Prime Day window, with more announcements—including anime and regional film debuts—expected soon.

