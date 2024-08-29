Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja is trending phenomenally on Netflix and it surpassed all the films of 2024, snatching the title of the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix with 18.6 million views. After entering the seventh week the thriller has achieved another record, it has been receiving tremendous love after streaming for 42 days on Netflix!

Maharaja OTT Verdict Week 7

In the seventh week, Vijay Sethupathi‘s film added another 1.1 million views from Netflix, securing the eighth spot globally. This took the total viewership of the film on Netflix to 19.7 million views, the highest for any Indian film on Netflix in the year 2024.

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Maharaja’s roaring success on Netflix stands as a testimony to good content over stardom since Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 could not fare well on the platform. Indian 2 garnered 5.3 million views in three weeks. However, the film is still in the top 10 films trending globally!

Maharaja’s Record

After attaining the record for the most viewed Indian film on Netflix in the year 2024, Vijay Sethupathi has added another feather to his cap, with the film being the only Indian film that has been trending globally in the top 10 for seven continuous weeks. The record has been with Laapataa Ladies till now (trending for six weeks), but it stands with Maharaja henceforth!

Check out the week-wise breakdown of Maharaja’s viewership on Netflix.

Week 7: 1.1 Million Views | Global Rank 8

Week 6: 1.3 Million Views | Global Rank 8

Week 5: 1.8 Million Views | Global Rank 5

Week 4: 2.6 Million Views | Global Rank 5

Week 3: 3.6 Million Views | Global Rank 4

Week 2: 6.1 Million Views | Global Rank 3

Week 1: 3.2 Million Views | Global Rank 1

Total: 19.7 Million Views

Check out the week-wise breakdown of Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2’s viewership on Netflix.

Week 3: 1.1 Million Views | Global Rank 9

Week 2: 2.5 Million Views | Global Rank 5

Week 1: 1.7 Million Views | Global Rank 7

Total: 5.3 Million Views

