Kalki 2898 AD made a smashing debut on Netflix in Hindi recently, and Prabhas’s Karna Avatar hit the ball out of the court with 4.5 million brilliant views to start its journey. Currently, the Hindi version of the film is trending at number 2 globally!

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Verdict Week 1> Salaar

Interestingly, this is Prabhas‘s second arrival on Netflix this year after Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire arrived in Hindi on the streaming giant. While the Prashanth Neel film opened with 1.6 million views on Netflix, Nag Ashwin’s biggie registered 181.25% higher views.

Salaar VS Kalki’s Global Rank

Salaar made its debut on Netflix claiming the third spot in its debut week with 1.6 million views. Meanwhile, Kalki with 4.5 million views has secured the second spot in its debut week!

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Debut > Salaar’s Lifetime

With 4.5 million views, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed the two-week total of Prabhas’s Salaar that could stay in the top 10 for only two weeks, with 1.9 million views in week 2, taking the total to 3.5 million!

Beats Guntur Kaaram’s Lifetime Total!

Prabhas’s film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, has already earned 91% views of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram’s total views on Netflix coming from all the languages! The superstar’s film has earned 4.9 million views in total, with Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions together.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Guntur Kaaram opened at 1.1 million views in its debut week and earned 1.8 million views in week 2, taking an exit from the global top 10 in week 2 itself.

Kalki 2898 AD’s Takes Fifth Best Opening

Kalki 2898 AD took the fourth-best opening for a Hindi film on Netflix after Animal, Fighter, Crew, and Dunki. Here are the top 5 opening week viewership estimates for Hindi films streaming on Netflix.

1. Animal: 6.2 Million

2. Fighter: 5.9 Million

3. Crew: 5.4 Million

4. Dunki: 4.9 Million

5. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million

