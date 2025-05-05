With the fourth episode out today, the second season of the post-apocalyptic horror drama series The Last of Us has just crossed the halfway mark and is still going strong. The show’s ongoing season received an excellent critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience has also given a big thumbs-up. The introduction of Abby’s revenge-hungry and ruthless character, earnestly essayed by Kaitlyn Dever, has given the story a new and bold dimension.

If you have liked Kaitlyn Dever’s performance in The Last of Us Season 2, then we recommend you check out a lesser-known yet well-made sci-fi horror thriller on OTT starring the talented actress. We are talking about Brian Duffield’s 2023 film ‘No One Will Save You’, which featured Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role. Read on to learn more about the film and why you should watch it.

No One Will Save You – Plot

The film’s underlying story revolves around a young woman, Brynn Adams (played by Kaitlyn Dever), who is shunned by her local community because of a past incident. She lives a solitary life, which is suddenly disrupted after her home is intruded upon, not by people, but by alien beings.

She fights against the powerful and mysterious entities while dealing with her own trauma and a long-standing feeling of guilt. The nearly dialogue-less, visually opulent, and atmospheric thriller was bolstered by Kaitlyn Dever’s intense and layered performance.

No One Will Save You – Critics’ Feedback

The Kaitlyn Dever-starrer psychological sci-fi horror thriller received a critics’ score of 83% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

The RT critics’ consensus reads, “A home invasion thriller with an extraterrestrial twist, No One Will Save You serves up more genre fun from writer-director Brian Duffield — and proves Kaitlyn Dever doesn’t need much dialogue to command the screen.”

Where to Watch No One Will Save You On OTT

Kaitlyn Dever’s No One Will Save You is currently streaming in India on the Jio Hotstar streaming platform.

No One Will Save You Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of No One Will Save You starring Kaitlyn Dever to get a better idea of the film.

