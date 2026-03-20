Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, has lived up to its mad hype on the opening day. Backed by fantastic pre-sales, the film took off with a flying start at the Indian box office, comfortably crossing the century mark on its day 1. With this, it emerges as the first century opener of Bollywood in the domestic market, and overall, it’s the second-biggest opener of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Enjoys historic response in paid previews

The Dhurandhar sequel had insane pre-release buzz everywhere, and it was clear from advance bookings. The makers decided to capitalize on this buzz and opted for the paid previews. The decision turned out to be a jackpot as the film minted a historic 43 crore net through paid previews alone. Since these numbers have been included in the opening day collections of the magnum opus, the start has set new benchmarks.

Registers a mammoth day 1 at the Indian box office

All thanks to a mind-blowing 50 crore+ opening-day pre-sales and strong over-the-counter ticket sales, Dhurandhar 2 has pulled off an unbelievable 145 crore net (estimates) at the Indian box office on its day 1. It also includes collections from paid previews. In isolation, day 1 collection stands at a whopping 102 crore net (including all languages).

Scores Bollywood’s biggest opening

With such epic collections, Dhurandhar 2 has registered the biggest Bollywood opening of all time at the Indian box office. It surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (75 crore) by a massive margin. Even if we exclude paid previews, the Ranveer Singh starrer still tops the list like a boss.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood openers in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore (estimates) Jawan – 75 crore Stree 2 – 64.8 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Pathaan – 57 crore War – 53.35 crore War 2 – 52.5 crore Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crore Happy New Year – 44.97 crore Tiger 3 – 44.5 crore

Pulls off the 2nd biggest opening of all time in India

Among all Indian films, the Aditya Dhar directorial has smashed the second-biggest opening of all time at the Indian box office, overtaking RRR (134 crore). Pushpa 2 (179.25 crore) stays undefeated at the top.

Take a look at the top 10 openers in India (net):

Pushpa 2 – 179.25 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore RRR – 134 crore Baahubali 2 – 121 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crore Salaar – 92 crore Adipurush – 89 crore Saaho – 88 crore They Call Him OG – 84.75 crore

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