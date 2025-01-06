With the news of Vanderpump Rules being rebooted for its upcoming 12th season, several of its cast members including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and more posted farewell messages last year. Lala Kent, on the other hand, has been open about how she dealt with the same news.

Previously, the reality star revealed that she underwent a mourning process to get over the fact that she and none of the original cast members would be returning for the next season of their beloved show. Recently, she spoke about what it means for her reality television career. Here’s what she said.

Is Lala Kent Done With Reality TV After Vanderpump Rules Reboot?

During her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Lala was asked what would be the end of reality television for her. She responded, “I think a Kyle Richards-type moment where she’s been on reality TV for so long and has other things happening.” The 34-year-old said she is not done with the genre and is looking forward to a path similar to the RHOBH star.

“She’s produced her own shows. She’s got her hands in so many other things that it’s not that she needs The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she goes, she does it, she makes fabulous TV and I just feel like that would be something that I would want,” Lala mused and added that she looks up to Kyle and is not ready to be done with reality television soon.

She continued, “It’s just like reality TV is like my heartbeat. Like I get off on it. I’m obsessed. I enjoy being a part of it. I enjoy watching it.” Lala added that reality television is a huge part of her life and will continue to be. For the unversed, back in 2020, Lala had joked how fun it would be to star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Later she clarified it’s not possible.

Lala Kent On Joining The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Or The Valley

She said that she didn’t have any big mansions or a luxurious lifestyle to flaunt on the series which is known for its glitz, glamor, and drama. Until a new offer comes up, Lala has her own podcast to run and will be making a guest appearance on The Valley season 2, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. It revolves around parenthood and leaving behind the crazy, party lifestyle.

Lala has also spoken about potentially becoming a main cast member of the show. She mused that she wasn’t sure if she was ready for it because her motherhood has been private all her life. The Vanderpump Rules alum wasn’t sure if showcasing her parenting to the world would be the right call but she continues to keep her options now that she has time on schedule.

