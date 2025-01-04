Well, it’s official: Creature Commandos is getting a second season. This wild, animated DCU show, brought to life by James Gunn, has been renewed just as its first season is wrapping up. And the man behind the madness took to his X account to let fans know that more monsters are on the way. “You wanted monsters? Well, you’re getting even more. We’re coming back for DCU season two!” Gunn teased. He didn’t leave fans hanging, promising there’s still plenty to enjoy from season one, which wraps with its finale on January 9—mark your calendars.

Season one has been a smash hit, currently sitting at a fantastic 95% on Rotten Tomatoes (yep, that’s the same score as The Penguin), with an 80% audience score to boot. But Gunn and company weren’t content to stop there. According to an official Warner Bros. announcement, Creature Commandos has shattered records and is gearing up for more mayhem.

While they’re keeping the timeline and cast details for season two under wraps (no spoilers, folks!), we know Gunn will likely have a bit more free time after the release of Superman in 2025. Could that mean a bigger, badder season two? Absolutely.

And let’s talk about those “record-breaking” numbers. While Warner Bros. hasn’t spilled the beans on official viewing figures, it’s clear that Creature Commandos has hit a sweet spot with fans. Gunn and Peter Safran are pretty pumped, calling out Max for its stellar support. “We’re thrilled to team up with Max for another season,” Gunn said, echoing the love and confidence the team has for the platform. It’s not just about the monsters; it’s about the partnership.

But what’s in store for season two? That’s the million-dollar question. Gunn’s busy with Superman and Peacemaker season 2, so fans are left wondering which characters might be back for another round of chaos. The show’s unique blend of humor, action, and heart (yes, even with monsters) kept fans hooked, so it’s safe to assume season two will dive deeper into the offbeat adventures of this ragtag group.

Creature Commandos is the first show in Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe, setting the tone for what’s to come. The show follows a team of non-human monsters recruited for covert black ops missions. With voice talent like Indira Varma, Frank Grillo, David Harbour, and Zoe Chao, the cast delivers an unforgettable experience.

And let’s not forget about Viola Davis lending her voice as Amanda Waller. Her involvement just adds icing to the cake. The whole production team has been a driving force, with Gunn, Safran, and Sam Register steering the ship, ensuring everything runs smoothly and creatively.

When asked about the series’ success, Amy Gravitt, HBO & Max Comedy Programming EVP, couldn’t have been happier. “Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters,” she said, echoing what we all felt—this crew has a special place in our hearts.

So, get ready for more. If you thought one season was enough, Gunn and the team have more surprises in store. From monsters with big hearts to the shocking twists ahead, Creature Commandos season 2 is bound to be even wilder. Keep your eyes peeled.

