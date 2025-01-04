The Real Housewives franchise is one of the most popular in the reality television world. Upcoming seasons, editions being put on pause, cast shakeups, reboots, and cancellations are all treated with a lot of debate and discussion. The Dubai edition is one of the newer ones of the series.

It first premiered in 2022 and had to face a delay in filming for the second season. When it aired, it did not rake in a lot of ratings, thus resulting in it being put on pause. Caroline Brooks, who starred on both seasons of the Dubai edition, has now used her Twitter to share that the show has been cancelled, and isn’t just put on pause. Here’s what the reality star dished.

Has The Real Housewives Of Dubai Been Cancelled After Being On Pause?

Caroline took to her Twitter account to share the news with the fans and revealed that the cast was told RHODubai is not being picked up for a third season. “I’m really sorry because I feel like you guys deserved one. Thank you so much for two great seasons ladies. Wish you all the best of luck,” the Dubai cast members were told though the official status was on pause.

One user asked, “Dubai is cancelled but they are shoving RHONY down our throats?” referring to the rebooted edition of The Real Housewives of New York City. Caroline shared her thoughts about it and said that New York was a staple location in the Housewives franchise and helped put the show on the map which is why it remains “essential for its relatability, even if it’s not everyone’s favorite,” she mused in a reply to the said netizen.

Caroline Brooks On The Real Housewives Of Dubai Cancellation

The alum also had more to say about the cancellation of the Dubai edition of The Real Housewives. “Honestly, I’m not upset the show was canceled or paused-whatever term you prefer. It felt toxic, overly orchestrated, and many were hiding their true identities,” she wrote and continued that the franchise is supposed to “authentic, not forced.” She ended the tweet by stating that she was “grateful for the opportunity, but not the experience.”

Meanwhile, some of her other cast members claimed the show was still on pause and not cancelled. A few fans of RHODubai also trolled Caroline for her tweet but she was quick to respond to all of that. She claimed that she was loving her quiet life and could “have any opportunity” she wanted. The television personality asked everyone to move on from the fate of the show.

“All the circus acts they are doing to impress a network that isn’t impressed is EMBARRASSING,” Caroline replied. She concluded that the whole cast was on the call when the news of the show not being back was shared with them. “Some were in disbelief! I wasn’t shocked because I’d heard it from someone at NBC prior,” she wrapped up the debate with the response.

We were told “You guys are not being picked up for a third season, I’m really sorry because I feel like you guys deserved one. Thank you so much for two great seasons ladies. Wish you all the best of luck” etc… << THIS IS WHAT #RHODubai was told unfortunately. Happy New Year🎊 — Caroline Brooks (@caroline_dubai) January 2, 2025

Honestly, I’m not upset the show was canceled or paused-whatever term you prefer. It felt toxic, overly orchestrated, and many were hiding their true identities. Housewives should be authentic, not forced. I’m grateful for the opportunity, but not the experience. #RHODubai — Caroline Brooks (@caroline_dubai) January 2, 2025

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Presenters Unveiled; Salma Hayek, The Rock, & Gal Gadot To Attend The Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News