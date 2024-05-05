Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel Claims Isha Malviya Would Stage Pap Photos To Avoid Breakup Rumors: “Bahut Badi Opportunist Hai Woh”

The Samarth Jurel & Isha Malviya breakup is still making headlines. After shockingly breaking after the end of Bigg Boss 17, Isha said that it was a mutual decision. At the same time, Samarth had only confirmed that they had broken up and said he didn’t want to discuss it until now. Samarth, who will soon participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is now Isha, an opportunist and even claims that she would stage pap photos so people wouldn’t question them about breakup rumors. Here’s everything Samarth Jurel revealed about his breakup with Isha Malviya.

Samarth and Isha’s relationship was exposed to everyone on Bigg Boss 17 after a debacle of a love triangle, which led to a lot of drama on that show. While the two had quite the journey on the show, it seems like things did not work out after the show, and they broke up. Isha had previously said that the two had broken up amicably, but Samarth disagreed.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Samarth Jurel said, “Voh bohot badi opportunist hai. Uska aisa tha ki, koi bhi event ho raha hai ya koi bhi function ho raha hai toh mujhse baat karne lag jayegi. For example, Holi event tha, humari baat cheet ekdum band thi. Lekin ek din pehle se mujhse baat karne lag gayi ki tu aa raha hai na? Mereko bahaar tak iss liye le gayi kyuki paps khade the, taaki humari spotting ho jaaye. Pata chal jayega logo ko ki hum saath main hai.”

The Udaariyan star continued, “Usne live main bola tha ki kaatne ke liye kuch hona bhi chahiye, aise 10 logo ko main paal sakti hoon. Kya hai yeh? Matlab, samajh hi nahi aa raha mujhe ki kyu bol rahe ho aap? Aap bolna hai bolo. Mere pe mat bolo, mere naam se aap jhooti statements mat do ki humne mutually decide kiya ki nahi jam rahi humari and uske liye bhi better hai. Arre mere liye kya better hai mujhe pata hai. Main chup hi tha but mere naam pe jhooti statements doge toh main boloonga.”

His shocking claims have definitely broken the hearts of the Samarth and Isha shippers. But there is nothing one can do when someone falls out of love. Their breakup was confirmed in a report by News18 earlier, and Samarth confirmed the same with PInkvilla as well.

On the work front, Samarth Jurel will be seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, while Isha Malviya was last seen in a music video.

