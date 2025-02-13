CBS already airs two popular soap operas: The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Now, the network has added another to the lot with Beyond The Gates, the first major all-black daytime drama series. Fans have been excited to watch the upcoming fiction series.

They were delighted to learn that even though the show will premiere on February 24, 2025, five pre-release specials on CBS will introduce the characters and the world of Beyond The Gates. The half-hour special episodes will air from February 17, 2025, and here’s what we know about the Welcome To The Neighborhood segment of the series.

Beyond The Gates: What To Expect From The 5 Pre-Release Special Episodes?

As per the press releases, the first half-hour special pre-release episode will “open its doors to Fairmont Crest, a world rich with history, culture and secrets waiting to be uncovered.” The focus will be on how the show came into production and the work that went into making it a reality. Up next, the second episode will focus on the cast of Beyond The Gates.

The Dupree family will be introduced to the viewers, and the audience will get a glimpse “inside the casting process that built the show’s powerhouse ensemble,” which consists of more than 40 dynamic characters played by different actors and talented artists. Episode three of the specials will be about the costume department, styling, makeup, wardrobe, and hair.

The behind-the-camera peeks will explain how important aspects like wardrobe, hair, and makeup came together to ‘define each character that lives in the world of Fairmont Crest’ and present an aesthetic look for the viewers. The press release also promises “a peek inside the wig cabinet.”

For the unversed, it consists of more than 40 custom-designed wigs that will be used across episodes for several unique characters of the show. The fourth episode will focus on filming and how the actors work on 100 pages of script in one single day while the production continues working.

The aim is to show fans the process behind “memorizing lines” and “delivering powerhouse performances under pressure.” The fifth and final special episode, which will be released before the show’s release, will feature a sneak peek of the premiere episode and a look at the guest stars who will be part of it.

Fairmont Crest has a lot planned for the audience prior to the release of Beyond The Gates, but beyond that, CBS has also announced that after every episode of the Beyond the Gates pre-release special episodes, a classic episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be aired by them.

