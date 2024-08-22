Now that Wanda ain’t involved anymore, MCU’s greatest hero title’s up for grabs. Because of Captain Marvel’s indisputable cosmic powers, she’s becoming all the more popular among fans as the most powerful MCU Superhero. However, the MCU is a surprising universe. Who knows, maybe a new, even more formidable character may arise, or someone with godlike skills of Thor might stand up. We are far from done competing to be the strongest.

How Strong is Captain Marvel?

Superhero Carol Danvers is not like the others. Her experience with the Space Stone has transformed her into a living, breathing conduit of energy. She now possesses superhuman strength, flight, and the capacity to fire lethal energy blasts, thanks to this cosmic enhancement; but that’s only the start.

Captain Marvel changes into a binary form—a state of pure cosmic energy—when she charges up. When she is in this mode, she is almost unstoppable and can perform incredible feats of power. She has faced up against Thanos, endured the emptiness of space, and even defeated the God of Thunder, Thor.

In the cosmic realm, Captain Marvel lifts over 50 tons normally, but absorbing energy boosts her strength to over 100 tons. Even with her full potential untapped, she’s a serious powerhouse.

Captain Marvel Ranks As The Most Powerful MCU Hero, According To Fans

Per Marvel faithful, the most powerful MCU hero debate centers on Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, and Thor. Feige once called Scarlet Witch the most powerful, but her death in Doctor Strange changed that. At this point, fans are focusing on Captain Marvel. Her dominance over Thor and her near-defeat of Thanos demonstrate her cosmic talents, which have cemented her as a strong contender. Discussions about her potential to become the MCU’s next champion are rife on social media. Check out some Reddit reactions:

The title for the most powerful hero might shift as Marvel brings in new characters—but right now, Captain Marvel’s the fan-favorite pick.

Captain Marvel’s Ability & Powers

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel is a cosmic monster alongside being a former Air Force pilot. She has the ability to fly through space at extremely high speeds. Her abilities to manipulate energy are incredible. Captain Marvel is a powerful force that can absorb cosmic power and blast photon energy (via Marvel). Basically, she’s like a human-Kree hybrid supercharged with cosmic energy.

Captain Marvel Soars: Higher, Further, Faster, More

Forget everything you ever believed to be true about superheroes. Having not been born with powers, Carol Danvers acquired them in the most spectacular way. When the alien drama at Kennedy Space Centre broke out, she was front and center as a NASA security officer. She was ordinary until a rare accident involving a Kree superweapon made her special, turning her into a mind-blowingly powerful hybrid of human and alien.

She has sparred with the Avengers, suffered a power loss at the hands of the evil Rogue, and even advanced to the level of cosmic goddess Binary. However, this is Carol Danvers’ true story—not simply a comic book tale. Carol has changed throughout the years, becoming a symbol of strength and hope as Ms. Marvel, Binary, and finally Captain Marvel. Her tale serves as a reminder that heroes may overcome all odds. And one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Universe is without a doubt Captain Marvel, with her extraordinary powers and unflinching resolve.

Captain Marvel: Bird of War

Carol Danvers was at the height of her humanity before she underwent change. However, her powers were amplified after coming into contact with the Psyche-Magnitron. She possesses incredible strength, speed, and durability, along with the ability to fly. Her body fights off poisons and toxins as if they were nothing, making her nearly unbeatable.

Still, that’s not all. Carol sees glimpses of the future thanks to this strange sixth sense. It is like to an immense force! She was even more amazing as Binary as she could manipulate gravity and energy with ease. The fact that she could survive in space without a spacesuit is quite useful. With her energy absorption and photon blasts, she still has a lot of power even though she lost most of those Binary abilities. And she might just bring out her inner Binary once more if she receives a strong enough boost in power.

Captain Marvel: A Marvelous Menace

Carol Danvers faces numerous adversaries, both extraterrestrial and human. Heartbreak and betrayal have paved her path to becoming a hero. Her mentor and lover, Michael Rossi, proved to be a snake in the grass, deceiving her and setting her up for a lifetime of suffering.

Her alien creators, the Kree, have plied her with wave after wave of villains. They have proven to be unrelenting enemies, from Ronan the Accuser to the cunning Supreme Intelligence. Her growing roster of enemies now includes Mystique, M.O.D.O.K., and Moonstone.

Afterwards, there is Rogue, a villain who robbed Carol of her abilities, but she has now turned around. However, that treachery left severe wounds. To put it mildly, the relationship is complex. It makes sense that Captain Marvel needs all the cosmic might she can muster, given the variety of angles from which she is being pursued.

