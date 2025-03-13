Selena Gomez surprised fans with a rare treat, blending sentimentality with generosity in a way only she can. The singer, 32, has launched her 12 Days of Really Rare Stuff campaign, a countdown leading up to the release of her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, which is a collaboration with her fiance Benny Blanco. And now, each day, she’s unveiling a cherished memory for her followers to snag.

Selena Gomez shows off her engagement ring pic.twitter.com/LmUkXkMTYr — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) December 12, 2024

The $3K Ring She Sold for Just A Mere Dollars

To kick things off, Gomez parted with a piece of jewelry with significant sentimental value — her Jacquie Aiche diamond “B” ring. This wasn’t just any ring, as back in December 2023, Selena Gomez shared a snap of the sparkling accessory on her Instagram Story, confirming her romance with Benny Blanco.

The custom-designed piece, adorned with .44 carats of pavé diamonds and valued at $3.2K, was sold for a symbolic $12 on her merch site. “For the first day of #12DaysOfReallyRareStuff, which is also a countdown to I Said I Love You First, it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship,” the star wrote on the listing. She then confirmed, “This is the exact, real ring that I posted to my Instagram story in December 2023.”

Selena Gomez sold her original B ring, valued at $3,250, for just $12 in celebration of her upcoming album with fiancé Benny Blanco ‘I Said I Love You First’: “It felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship.” pic.twitter.com/iFqCfR52NT — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) March 10, 2025

The second day brought yet another treasure: a signed Coach Selena Grace Bag, a $395 piece designed by Gomez herself. This one was up for grabs for free, and a lucky winner would be announced via email.

The Engagement Ring That Stole The Spotlight

Selena Gomez’s romance with Benny Blanco has been making waves since their engagement in December 2024. That month, she replaced her sentimental wrap-around ring with a dazzling engagement piece, a marquise diamond set in a cathedral-style band, flanked by an oversized eternity band. Blanco, 36, put careful thought into crafting the ring, drawing inspiration from conversations they’d had over the years.

Benny Blanco’s Quiet Dedication

“I just tried not to f—k up,” Blanco quipped during a joint interview with Interview Magazine. For Gomez, this wasn’t just a random design as she’d envisioned it since writing her 2015 hit Good For You, where she sings, “I’m on my marquise diamonds / I’m a marquise diamond.” Blanco recalled, “She showed me designs, and I would always throw little hints. I’d be like, “Yeah, but if I ever made one, would you want it like this?”

