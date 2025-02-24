The SAG Awards 2025 was held in Los Angeles and was live-streamed on Netflix. The award ceremony is significant for kickstarting with the attendees sharing their origin to become an actor. The trend started with Angela Lansbury’s opening monologue at the 1995 event, and soon, every artist started ending their speech with the ‘I’m an actor’ tagline. Here’s looking at some of the most endearing ‘I’m An Actor’ speeches of the creme-de-la-creme of Hollywood at the SAG Awards.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway recalled how she was inspired by her mother playing the role of Evita. At the 2006 SAF Awards, Anne said, “My first memory of wanting to be an actor came when I saw my mother play the title role in Evita. I watched her die on stage and come back to life in time for the applause and I thought, ‘hididdly-dee! My name is Anne Hathaway and I’m an actor.”

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star recalled how she always wanted to be someone like Scarlett O’Hara, the iconic character from Gone With The Wind. At the 2015 SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston said, “When I was a little girl growing up in New York City, all I ever wanted to be was Scarlett O’Hara. Oh well. I’m Jennifer Aniston, and I am an actor.”

Kristen Bell

At the 2018 SAG Awards, Kristen Bell who was also the host for this year’s ceremony took a fun dig at her ‘narcissism’. She said, “When I was young, I used to record Disney movies on my cassette player. I would sing every lyric in the Disney canon knowing and believing that one day, I would be a part of that magic. I am Kristen Bell and I am a narcissist—sorry—I am an actor.”

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actor recalled how her acting coach had already labeled her off as a terrible actress but that did not deter her from her path. On the 2014 SAG Awards, she said, “Over 20 years ago, my first acting coach told me I would never make it in this business due to my ‘pots and pans acting,’ which meant loud, annoying, obnoxious and all over the place. I’m Kaley Cuoco and I am proud to say, due to my pots and pans acting, I am an actor.”

Jessica Williams

At the 2025 SAG Awards, Jessica Williams said, “Los Angeles is known as the City Of Dreams. And sure enough, all my dreams have come true here. From my dream of preparing in a Starbucks bathroom before an audition to my dream of crying in a Del Taco bathroom afterwards. I have lived my dream of changing clothes while parked on a street nice enough to have shady trees but not so nice that some white lady called the police on me. And I’ve also fulfilled my ultimate dream of enthusiastically performing a monologue for a casting director while they enthusiastically ate a salad. But more than just a dream factory, this city has always been my home. I’m Jessica Williams, I’m LA-born and I’m an actor.” Harrison Ford cutely video bombing her speech was just the cherry on top.

