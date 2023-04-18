Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania’s Kang the Conqueror seems to get defeated in his real life! Actor Jonathan Majors has been going through a rough patch in life and it started last month. As per the latest reports, his talent manager Entertainment 360 has turned away from him owing to the assault and harassment accusations. Majors appeared in the high-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU as the next big villain after Thanos but his future there also seems to dwindle. Scroll below to get all the deets!

For the unversed, on March 25th, Majors was arrested for hitting his alleged girlfriend under the charges of assault, harassment and domestic violence. If charges get proven, it will majorly impact the actor’s career. The woman reportedly had minor injuries on her head and neck.

A report in Variety states that Jonathan Majors has been dropped as a client by his talent manager, Entertainment 360. The insider also claims that the MCU star has also been abandoned by his former public relations manager, The Lede Company.

As per Variety, Jonathan Majors was removed as a client last month. The news has been confirmed by the source who is close to the PR company. However, both Entertainment 360 and The Lede Company have not commented on the news yet. On the other hand, his legal team said they have evidence to clear him of his charges.

There have been rumours that Jonathan Majors might get replaced in the MCU, and they do not want any controversy. Majors first appeared in the MCU in Loki season 1 as He Who Remains, followed by his official introduction to the world in Ant-Man and the wasp Quantumania as Kang The Conqueror. He has been set up as the next big baddie in Marvel after Thanos and the Infinity Saga. Avengers: Kang Dynasty is expected to be a major crossover film, but all that lies in uncertainty now.

