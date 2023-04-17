American model and socialite Kim Kardashian rose to fame after her appearance on the reality show Keeping Up with Kardashian. More than her work, the model made headlines for her racy pics and her affairs with several actors, rappers and comedians.

Besides her personal life, Kim has often made headlines for her controversial remarks about s*x. However, in 2018, she received backlash for promoting a new perfume line with a suggestive Instagram post that many deemed inappropriate.

Given the reputation Kim Kardashian has earned over the years, nobody is surprised when she posts revealing pictures anymore. It’s now safe to say that she’s left little to the imagination. In 2018, the model decided to show off a part of her body that we hadn’t seen yet – her v*gina.

The SKIMS founder took to her Twitter and shared a picture of her bottom section and a pretty clear view of the top half of her private area. Many users felt that the new perfume will be in the shape of her biggest asset. She also shared the pic with a link to her fragrance website, which did not have the new body-shaped fragrance then.

It looked like Kim Kardashian tried to cause a Twitter frenzy before officially dropping her new scent. Interestingly, it also worked. The 37-year-old has received a lot of questions such as “What does a picture of your fanny have to do with selling perfume?” and one user telling others to “report this if you think it’s inappropriate.” Check out the image below:

Kim Kardashian has been known to make controversial remarks about s*x, which have often been met with backlash and criticism from the public. Let us know what you guys think in the comments.

