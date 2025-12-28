Josh Safdie, well known for co-directing intense films with his brother Benny Safdie, most notably the critically acclaimed 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems, has returned to solo directing after a hiatus of more than 15 years. While Josh previously helmed the indie feature The Pleasure of Being Robbed in 2008, Marty Supreme marks his first major solo, studio-backed directorial effort.

Earlier this year, Benny Safdie also stepped out on his own with the sports drama The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson. Released theatrically on December 25, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, led by Timothée Chalamet, has now revealed its IMDb rating. Let’s find out how it stacks up against Dune: Part Two and Timothée Chalamet’s recent films.

Marty Supreme vs. Timothée Chalamet’s Recent Films – IMDb Ratings Comparison

Marty Supreme holds a strong IMDb user rating of 8.3/10. To put this early reception into perspective, here’s how Josh Safdie’s directorial compares with some of Timothée Chalamet’s recent releases, including the Dune films:

A Complete Unknown (2024): 7.3/10

Dune: Part Two (2024): 8.4/10

Wonka (2023): 6.9/10

Bones and All (2022): 6.8/10

Dune: Part One (2021): 8/10

As the above ratings indicate, Marty Supreme currently outperforms most of Timothée Chalamet’s recent films on IMDb, trailing only Dune: Part Two, which boasts a slightly higher score of 8.4. However, with Marty Supreme still in its early stages of its theatrical run, it remains to be seen whether the Josh Safdie-directed sports comedy-drama can sustain this rating as more audience reviews are posted over the coming days.

What’s Marty Supreme All About?

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion.

Is Marty Mauser Based On a Real-Life Person?

Yes, Marty Mauser, the lead character portrayed by Timothée Chalamet, is inspired by a real-life figure. The character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s (Source: Variety). That said, Marty Supreme does not present a direct biographical retelling. While Marty Mauser shares key traits and career parallels with Marty Reisman, the film’s narrative is only loosely inspired by his life.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

