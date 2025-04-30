At a New York City event held on April 8, 2024, Elizabeth Anne Hanks took a trip down memory lane (with a smile). Seated next to her father, Tom Hanks, at the 92nd Street Y, began by referencing her fleeting appearance in Forrest Gump, quipping, “Shall we just address the Forrest Gump cameo right away?”

As it turns out, her involvement in the iconic 1994 film, which gifted us the memorable line about a box of chocolates, wasn’t as a mere background extra. E.A., whose full name is Elizabeth Anne Hanks, was the frowning child on the school bus who denied young Forrest a seat. That was her—the quintessential mean girl on wheels. She chuckled about it, describing it as “my career highlight to date, ‘mean girl on bus.’” Not exactly Oscar material, but screen time is screen time.

Adding a humorous anecdote to the memory, Tom Hanks inquired, “And what was particularly unique about your role as ‘mean girl on the bus’?” E.A. responded instantly, “That I was the only kid who didn’t get paid,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

The father-daughter discussion extended beyond nostalgic movie trivia. Their appearance was to promote E.A.’s then-new memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road. The book delves into her personal narratives, a blend of humor and poignancy, all centered around the intricate paths of family and self-discovery. The title itself suggests a focus on genuine journeys, both literal and emotional, rather than just Hollywood anecdotes.

Now 43, E.A. has established herself in a realm far removed from film sets. She is a recognized author and editor, and her memoir garnered significant attention last year. However, her early acting credits—Forrest Gump in ’94 and a small part in Tom’s 1996 directorial debut, That Thing You Do!—remain a part of her story, over three decades later. She embraces these memories with a dry wit that seems to be a family trait.

Tom, in his role as the supportive father, played the perfect straight man during their exchange, offering gentle prompts that E.A. expertly turned into comedic moments. Their rapport was natural, their banter both warm and witty. This wasn’t a typical celebrity promotional event; it was a heart-to-heart conversation between two storytellers reflecting on life and those brief moments that surprisingly leave a lasting impression.

E.A.’s brief on-screen moment might have been just a few seconds, but it has become a memorable piece of pop culture trivia. And now, she is the one shaping her narrative—no script, no makeup, just her own words. Acting was a fun chapter, but writing is now her true stage.

So, while she might have been the only unpaid child on that bus over thirty years ago, E.A. Hanks is now the one sharing her stories. And in this chapter, the spotlight is firmly on her.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Opened Up About Depression & Disney-Era Anxiety: “I Locked Myself In My Room”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News