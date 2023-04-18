American DJ and music producer Diplo, known for ‘Lean On’ and ‘Bubble B*tt’ among many others, was seen dancing to Punjabi music by Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared a post by Diplo, who was seen dancing to Dosanjh’s track ‘Patiala Peg’ alongside his friends.

The popular Punjabi singer and actor wrote: “Thank You Diplo,” on the video.

Other stars and bands who performed at Coachella included Bad Bunny and Blink-182. Others will be seen playing Jai Paul, American indie rock supergroup Boygenius – which includes Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – and Charli XCX.

