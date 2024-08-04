The Marvel Cinematic Universe has redefined the superhero genre and cinema itself. The groundbreaking film franchise, which was launched with Iron Man in 2008 is known for its exceptional storytelling and connecting several characters and narratives across multiple films. With 33 theatrical releases till now, including the television series, MCU is remembered for some of the most memorable film moments and quotes. While some lines are golden, others are known to be cringe-worthy. Whether it was a flat joke or a line forced for character development, below are a few quotes that are steps below the quality that the fans of MCU expected.

“The Illumi-whaty?”- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has crowd-pleasing moments like Patrick Stewart’s return as Professor X, it also features some cringe-worthy lines. Among all, the most awkward one is a forced joke that doesn’t suit Doctor Strange’s character. Being an educated and highly intellectual person, Strange should know about the Illuminati, a common trope in media and conspiracy theories. If it doesn’t exist in his world, the joke falls flat for the audience since it’s a very common term.

“My Name is Darren, and I am not a d**k!”- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Despite Paul Rudd’s charm as Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the movie split fans because of the cringe-worthy character treatment. The line which was delivered by M.O.D.O.K during his big turn against Kang, was meant to signify his character arc conclusion. However, the sudden change lacks build-up, and the comedic nature of the line underlines the moment which makes it the cringiest in the film.

“Lola, you’re right. I am magic.”- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

When Ned opens a portal in a scene that allows Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man to enter may be iconic, but it actually doesn’t make sense within the MCU rules. In Doctor Strange, the character himself first struggles to open the portal, even after the instructions from the Ancient One. But this contrasts with Ned, who accidentally opens a portal and then explains it. This quick inclusion of Spider-Man feels like a cringy way to advance the plot without the proper establishment of the story or adherence to MCU’s rules.

“You still think you’re the only monster on the team?”- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

This line was delivered during an emotional conversation between Bruce Banner and Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron. After Bruce rampages through the city as Hulk, he considers leaving the Avengers to protect the world from his alter ego. However, Black Widow talks to him and admits that she can’t have children due to her experiences in the Red Room, making it a cringe-worthy quote. Moreover, the relationship between Banner and Black Widow is already a clingier aspect of the MCU, but this line draws a parallel between a monstrous rampage and infertility, making it the cringiest moment in their relationship and the entire MCU.

“Hey, big guy. Sun’s getting real low.”- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

This line was actually intended to portray the strong relationship between Black Widow and Hulk. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Black Widow uses this line to calm Hulk’s raging emotions, which allows him to shift back to Bruce Banner. However, this simplistic solution to a complex problem seems cringe-worthy. Hulk’s overwhelming emotions are the central and important part of his character, and this cringy line reduces the struggle to magic words. Even Thor: Ragnarok jokes about this clarifying that this isn’t the line but the connection between them that calms him down.

“What are those?”- Black Panther (2018)

Although Black Panther was released six years ago, it remains one of the best MCU movies so far and features the best villains in Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger. Despite its acclaim, one quote from the movie remains cringeworthy. When Shuri exclaims “What are those?”, pointing at T’Challa’s shoes, she references a popular meme in 2015. Given the movie was released in 2018, the joke was outdated and sounded lame when used in the film.

“Cheez Whiz?”- Avengers: Endgame (2019)

After Thor failed to kill Thanos in Infinity War, he was struggling with his depression and guilt in Avengers: Endgame. He was isolated and gaining weight, but his arc in the movie was to prove his worthiness. When Thor volunteers to use the new Infinity Gauntlet, his teammates hesitate due to his emotional state. In a key moment, Thor asks Iron Man what’s coursing through his veins, and War Machine makes a poorly-timed joke about his weight.

“Poor Thor had to watch his planet explode. And then he said ‘what have I done?’”-Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

While Thor: Love and Thunder is among the comedic MCU movies, bringing humor to the storyline, it does have some over-the-top tones. The movie follows Korg narrating Thor’s traumatic experiences, but the comedic tone undermines the gravity of his struggles. The introduction feels like a comedic afterthought, diminishing the weight of Thor’s trauma and misleadingly suggesting he may be over it.

“Get on your phones, scour the internet and …Scooby-Doo this s**t”- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

This quote is from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is actually an awkward pop-culture reference that falls flat. When Doctor Strange instructs Spider-Man, MJ, and Ned, he references the Scooby-Doo gang. This reference is totally cringe-worthy because it doesn’t align with Spider-Man’s task of tracking down villains rather than solving mysteries or unmasking identities.

“I have famously huge turds”- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are known for their epic humor, with Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot delivering some of the MCU’s best comedic moments. But, not every joke lands perfectly. Drax’s line at the end of a heated exchange between Rocket and Star-Lord falls flat. During a funny but intense debate over piloting the Milano, Rocket threatens to hide a turd in Star-Lord’s pillowcase. While this joke from Rocket felt better, Drax’s follow-up humor pushed it too far.

