Megan Fox has been a part of Hollywood since 2001 and has grabbed immense eyeballs over her personal and professional life. She rose to immense fame with her role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers. The 38-year-old actress has never shied away from playing controversial characters. But do you know she once refused a film based on a prostitute for the sake of her children? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

Fox has never refrained from speaking her heart out. Even during filming the Transformers sequel, she called out the director, Michael Bay, for asking her to gain ten pounds. Even though she was supposed to reprise her role as Mikaela Banes for two more Transformers films, she was ousted from the threequel after she compared working under the filmmaker to working for Adolf Hitler.

In 2016, Megan Fox called out movies and filmmakers that require women to do degrading things. She confessed to turning down some good projects because she would not be okay with her children knowing about it or watching it.

Megan Fox told the Independent, “I was offered a project that’s coming out on HBO that centres around the life of a prostitute and it has very graphic s*x scenes – things you would see in a p**nographic film – and those are things that are degrading to the woman who’s playing the character.”

The actress added that it gets difficult to differentiate reality from art when one witnesses their family performing such sequences. “I don’t think my children should ever see me doing some of that stuff. I don’t think my boys could handle that,” she added.

On the professional front, Megan Fox was last seen in The Expendables 4, aka, Expend4bles. She joined Jason Statham, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone in the 2023 action comedy.

Fox will be next seen in the sci-fi thriller Subservience, co-starring Michele Morrone.

