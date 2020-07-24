Kissing Booth 2 Actress Joey King Recalls First Meeting With Selena Gomez: "She Was The Most Infectious, Sweet Person Ever"

Actress Joey King is super busy these days with online interviews and promotions regarding her teen romantic drama The Kissing Booth 2, which released today on the OTT platform Netflix. The young actress kick-started her acting career back in 2007 at the mere age of 8 with Reign Over Me.

Since then there has been no looking back for Joey King. In a career spanning over a decade, the 20-year-old actress has acted in over 20 films. The one film which put her in the spotlight and made her a household name was 2010 released Ramona And Beezus. The film had Joey playing the younger sister to singer-actress Selena Gomez.

In a recent interview to a leading site, Joey King recalled the first time when she met Selena Gomez.

In her conversation with rollingstone.com, Joey King said, “I had to read some of the scenes with her from the movie before I got the role. And she was the best! She’s still the best, so sweet, and I was just a gigantic fan of hers. Doing that screen test with her was a dream come true, and afterward, when I found out I got it, I was just so excited to be able to work with her and just be around her. She was the most infectious, sweet person ever.”

Joey King was just 10 when she shared screen space with Selena Gomez in Ramona And Beezus. It was yesterday the film clocked 10 years after its release in 2010.

About Joey King’s The Kissing Booth 2, the actress in the rom-com will be seen alongside her ex-flame Jacob Elordi. The film helmed by Vince Marcello also stars Joel Cortney in a key role.

