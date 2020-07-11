Keanu Reeves AKA John Wick, Are You Listening? ‘Atomic Blonde’ Charlize Theron Wants A Crossover

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick and Charlize Theron’s Atomic Blonde are important films in the career of both the respective actors. While John Wick is already a popular franchise, Theron too is looking forward to a potential sequel of her 2017’s release.

Both John Wick and Atomic Blonde have an interesting connection between them as fans and even some cinema experts draw lines of comparisons for Charlize Theron starrer with the John Wick franchise. And why not? As the director of Atomic Blonde, David Leitch has earlier been associated with Reeves’ neo-noir action thriller.

Speaking about both the films, have you ever imagined if both the deadly characters- John Wick and Lorraine Broughton, come together in a crossover, it would be fun right? Well, this image might get a real touch as Charlize Theron herself has something interesting to say.

As per the report in Nation Editions, Theron has expressed her desire for a crossover between her Atomic Blonde and Reeves’ John Wick. Both have already worked together in films like The Devils Advocate and Sweet November. So, the crossover is highly possible. Also, she added that she’s awaiting the call to work with Reeves, as he also happens to be one of her favourite people in the world.

Not only this but the director David Leitch himself had spoken about the possible crossover, back in 2017. The filmmaker had spilt that he and others involved with both the projects have discussed on combining the two forces but are waiting for the right script.

