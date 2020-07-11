Everyone is excited for the handsome devil to return on Netflix. As Lucifer Morningstar, Tom Ellis is all set to smite us with his charm and devil-ness in the fifth season. Fans have been waiting for a long time to watch him on the screen again.

A few days ago, the makers announced that fifth season will be out on August 21. But that’s not the only good news they shared. They also confirmed the sixth season which will be the finale. Fans are sad that Tom Ellis’ show is moving towards its final journey. But they are happy there are two more seasons to enjoy.

The fourth season of Lucifer ended on a major cliffhanger. Viewers were heartbroken to see how he rejected Chloe (Lauren German) and went back to rule Hell. Thankfully, all your queries will be answered in season 5. Now co-showrunner Joe Henderson has shared interesting details about both the seasons. His revelations will make all the fans happy.

In an interview with AssignmentX, Joe Henderson revealed Lucifer season 6 or the finale won’t end on a cliffhanger. Season 4 cliffhanger left the audience worried and hence, they will avoid it now. He said, “It’s very important to us. We’ve done a bunch of cliffhangers – this will be an ending.”

He added, “We’re going to do the ending that we’re going to want as fans. That’s one thing Ildy mentions a lot in interviews, which is so true. We love the show. We love working on it. We love watching it, which is weird, and kind of, I don’t know, egotistical, but we just love the show.”

Well, this is making all Tom Ellis fans happy. After all, who doesn’t want the devil Lucifer to have a happy ending, especially with Chloe?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!