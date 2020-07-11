One Direction fans have been keeping a close watch for any update around the band. While there is nothing happening on that front, there is good news for fans of former 1D member Liam Payne.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the singer-songwriter announced a new series called ‘The LP Show’. Liam Payne also stated that Act 1 of the show will stream digitally on the 17th of July, 2020. The singer was also quick to say that all necessary COVID-19 precautions will be taken for the entire crew and performing members.

The tweet shared by Liam Payne read, “I’ve been working on this for a while now and I’m so excited to announce Act 1 of ‘The LP Show’, broadcasting in real time on Friday 17th July. It’s a new approach to a live-streamed show like you’ve never seen before, exclusively on @Veeps. General sale Friday! #TheLPShow”

I’ve been working on this for a while now and I’m so excited to announce Act 1 of ‘The LP Show’, broadcasting in real time on Friday 17th July 🙌🏼 It’s a new approach to a live-streamed show like you've never seen before, exclusively on @Veeps. General sale Friday! #TheLPShow pic.twitter.com/mBMzJFtd9p — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 8, 2020

Vocalist Joel Madden has shared his views on the show and ticket sales to Billboard. He was quoted saying, “Ticket purchases and viewership of livestream shows are exploding as these performances continue to prove to be an important way for fans to connect with their favourite artists, and we expect a very excited global audience for Liam’s first show. He has a really loyal and passionate fan base and he’s a great artist for Veeps to collaborate with Spotify on, in our first direct-to-fan presale.”

Yesterday’s pre-sale tickets sold out! Just a few hours to go until the general sale for #TheLPShow Act 1 on @Veeps 🙌🏼 I haven’t done one of these videos in a little while so head over to my @youtube to get a bit of insight into how you can get involved! https://t.co/1oEgd51je7 pic.twitter.com/a3Wb6V5ab0 — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 10, 2020

Tickets for #TheLPShow are on general sale now! This is a brand new approach to a livestream with me exclusively on @veeps. Everyone can watch everywhere globally! We’re in this together so drop a reply of what you want to see and get your tickets here: https://t.co/gdcz6gbZ25 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/eg4Gg7loRV — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the tickets of the Liam Payne show will be sold a “pay as you like” basis starting at $10. A certain amount of ticket sales will reportedly be given to The Trussell Trust, that works with over 1200 food banks across the UK to help the needy with food amid the COVID-19 crisis.

