Shweta Tiwari is a name known to at least 95% of the Indian population (only omitting Generation Alpha) across the globe. The actress – who is a mother to 23-year-old actress Palak Tiwari and soon-to-be 7-year-old Reyansh Kohle, gained worldwide fame Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s hit daily series Kasautii Zindagii Kay (October 2001 to February 2008) as well as starring in reality shows like Bigg Boss 4, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress – who is currently 43 years old, can without a doubt be called a ‘Santoor’ mom (watch the soap ad if you don’t know what I’m talking about), as she doesn’t look a day over 23 in these throwback pictures. Scroll to check them out!

I was recently going through Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram handle – don’t blame me, she’s a fashionista from whom we can always take fashion and styling tips, and came across a May 2022 post where she looks like a diva. In these pictures, the ‘Begusarai’ actress looked extremely hot in a dark navy-blue ensemble, ready to seduce the internet and cast a spell on them.

Talking about the photo shoot, Shweta Tiwari looked gorgeous as she flaunted her well-toned legs in ripped jeans shorts that ended just below her b*tt and a black bralette with a plunging neckline and fine straps. The ‘Parvarrish’ actress covered these pieces of clothing in a stunning (and we feel must have) dark navy blue sheer floral-embroidered frilled cover-up shrug. The front-opening shrug not only showed of her toned legs but also played peek-a-boo while covering her busty assets.

She elevated the look by styling her hair with a slight puff to one side and light makeup consisting of mascara on the lashes, a fine layer of liner, and eye shadow and lipstick that complemented each other perfectly. The bright and bold green earring tied the look together as it matched the vibe of the embroidery on the frilled shrug. Making her silhouette look longer, the actress styled her look with block-heel navy blue boots that ended just below her knees and featured shiny, similar-colored frills. Her contagious smile and queen-like attitude make her look 100 times more hotter.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s hot and stylish look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

What do you think of this photoshoot of Shweta? Do you agree she’s a ‘Santoor’ mom who looks 23 when she’s 43? Let us know in the comments below.

