Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR led War 2 is underwhelming at the box office. It was expected to easily enter the 500 crore club but is currently dwindling in the 300 crore range. Amid all the chaos, there’s a small reason to celebrate as Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has axed the global collection of RRR (Hindi) and 3 other Bollywood films. Scroll below for a detailed day 11 worldwide report!

War 2 Domestic Collection Day 11

There was a constant decline in earnings during the weekdays. Even during the second Friday, the footfalls remained lukewarm. Thankfully, on day 11, War 2 witnessed a slight increase adding 7.15 crores to it kitty. The overall net collection in India stands at 227.10 crores. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 267.97 crores.

War 2 Overseas Run

100 crore club should have been a cakewalk but the YRF production may now not even able to touch that mark in its lifetime. After the second weekend, the overseas total concludes at 75 crore gross. It is the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the international box office, after Saiyaara (161 crores) and Chhaava (100.90 crores).

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, War 2 has accumulated 342.97 crore gross. It will hopefully manage to cross the 350 crore milestone in the next 2-3 days.

Take a look at the detailed worldwide box office breakdown:

India net: 227.10 crores

India gross: 267.97 crores

Overseas gross: 75 crores

Worldwide gross: 342.97 crores

Jr NTR has managed to axe the global lifetime of his blockbuster RRR, which accumulated 342.12 crore gross in the Hindi belt. War 2 also surpassed 3 Bollywood biggies – Bang Bang (340 crores), Drishyam 2 (339.89 crores) and Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores).

The next target is to beat Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (348.89 crores).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Marches Past $250 Million & Emerges As 7th Highest-Grossing Anime Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News