Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR create history on the second day of War 2’s release with a minimal jump at the box office. In two days, the film has entered the 100 crore club, and stands between estimated 105 – 106 crore with its India net collections.

Already Enters Top 10 Films Of 2025!

The Spy Universe biggie helmed by Ayan Mukerji has already entered the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025, pushing Sunny Deol’s Jaat out of the top 10 list. Hrithik and Jr NTR’s film has claimed the 9th spot currently, pushing Kesari Chapter 2, to the tenth spot!

War 2 Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, War 2 has managed to earn in the range of 56 – 57 crore on day 2, Friday, August 15. The Independence Day Holiday has helped the film grow. On the second day, it registered an occupancy of 49.9% in the theaters. This is much higher than the previous day, which registered an occupancy of 29.2% on the opening day!

Hrithik Roshan Surpasses Stree 2 & Gadar 2

On the Independence Day, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film has managed to surpass the collection made on the National Holiday by every single Independence Day release. The top spot was shared by Gadar 2 and Stre 2, both of which earned 55.4 crore on the Independence Day!

While it was the opening day for Stree 2, it earned 9.4 crore from previews on August 14 and earned only 55.4 crore on August 15, 2024, the Independence Day.

Check out the top 10 collections of Bollywood films on Independence Day (India Net Collection).

War 2: 56 – 57 crore (Estimated) Stree 2 | Gadar 2: 55.40 crore Ek Tha Tiger: 32.93 crore Singham Returns: 32.10 crore Mission Mangal: 29.16 crore Gold: 25.25 crore Satyameva Jayate: 20.52 crore Toilet Ek Prem Katha: 20 crore Chennai Express: 19.60 crore Rustom: 17.81 crore

