Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: The year 2019 has started with a bang for Bollywood. The first major release of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal in lead, struck gold at the ticket windows. The movie has emerged as the first hit within just 5 days of its theatrical run.

Till Wednesday i.e. day 6, Uri raked an impressive total of 63.54 crores at the box office. With such figures, the movie has already fetched an ROI (Returns On Investment) of more than 100%, considering the making cost of 25 crores. In just 6 days, Vicky Kaushal starrer earned a return on investment of 38.54 crores constituting for an ROI % of 154.16%, thus becoming the first hit of 2019.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank Cost* Lifetime ROI ROI % 1.Uri - The Surgical Strike 25.00 63.54 38.54 154.16%*

Looking at the current pace and momentum during weekdays, the action-adventure movie is swiftly cruising towards the 100 crore club.

Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar says casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk, and they tackled it by allocating the movie a suitable budget.

“Casting Vicky Kaushal as a solo hero was a risk in itself. We made the film with the kind of budget that would be reasonable for a film with Vicky in the lead,” Dhar said.

“It became a mission where every member of the team gave his best, and then some more. For example, the actor Dhairya who played the Sikh soldier Sartaj was not a Sikh. But he practiced how to be one and lived two weeks in a Gurudwara. The facilities and the freedom provided by our producer Ronnie Screwvala was beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!