Mohanlal’s Thudaram is inching towards a swift success it seems with the film performing brilliantly on day 2 as well. It opened with a 5.25 crore, followed by 8.6 crore on day 2, and is escalating to cross this number on day 3. On the third day, March 27, Sunday, it has already earned 6.4 crore at the box office till 6 pm!

Mohanlal Brings Bigger Occupancy On Day 3

Mohanlal’s film has brought a bigger occupancy on the third day than the opening day! On the opening day the film registered a morning occupancy of 48%, followed by the same during the afternoon!

Thaduram Day 3 Occupancy – Morning & Afternoon Shows

On the third day, Thaduram registered an occupancy of 71% in the morning shows, followed by a huge growth in the afternoon shows, which registered an occupancy of 80.5%. Interestingly, this reported occupancy is much higher than L2 Empuraan’s day 3, which was Saturday. While the morning occupancy for Sunday is also higher than the Lucifer sequel’s first Sunday!

Considering the day 3 occupancy of Mohanlal’s last film L2: Empuraan, the action biggie registered an occupancy of 40.7% in the morning shows, and this was followed by 52.3% occupancy in the afternoon shows!

Thaduram has registered almost 75% higher occupancy than L2: Empuraan’s day 3’s morning show and 58.6% higher than the afternoon shows!

Thaduram Ticket Sales

The film is selling 14.7K tickets every single hour on Sunday, April 26, on an average. This is a gradual drop than the previous day ticket sales of the film on BMS! It would be interesting if Mohanlal‘s film surpasses its day 2 ticket sales on BMS!

